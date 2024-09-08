No one can match Anderson's career: Southee on longevity in Test cricket

A tricky set of matches awaits the New Zealand cricket team as they are set to play six Test matches in foreign conditions, where spin will likely dominate proceedings.

Led by Tim Southee, the Kiwis start their Test cricket spell with a one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to begin on September 9 at the Greater Noida Stadium. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking ahead of the Test match, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee discussed playing in the subcontinent and how it will be an exciting period for the Kiwis.

"Conditions are foreign to what we are used to, but we are excited about the chance of playing six Test matches on the bounce here in the subcontinent. It's exciting to play cricket in India. Of course, the weather has been the biggest challenge since we have been here and for the last few days. We are looking forward to getting out there and playing Test cricket," said Southee.

"The ground conditions come under the match referee and the officials. It is their decision to decide whether it is fit enough. So as players, if they say 'it's fit,' then we go and play. We are looking forward to the weather clearing and to playing," he added.

Spinners taking the main role in subcontinent

Southee expects spinners to take up the main role going into their first Test match in the subcontinent.

"Yeah, I think when you come to this part of the world, you expect spin to play a heavy role, and we have a number of different options and some quality spinners to turn to. I would be very surprised if spin did not play a big part in the next six Test matches that we have got," said Southee.

Longevity in Test cricket

An ever-present figure for the Kiwis, Southee has an impressive 380 wickets in 100 Test matches for New Zealand. Speaking about longevity for a seamer in Test cricket, Southee doesn’t think the world will witness another James Anderson-like career in the future.

"I am not sure. I don't think anyone will reach the heights that Anderson has been able to reach over his career. For me, I still love Test cricket, and so I am just excited to be back playing Tests after a bit of a break. With the appetite for T20s and ODIs, I would still like to think there is a lot of Test cricket to be played for countries. We will have to wait and see," said Southee.

Southee about the 'Fab Four'

Southee was also asked about the 'Fab Four' in Test cricket and who he thinks is the toughest batter to bowl to among his teammate Williamson, England's Joe Root, India's Virat Kohli, and Aussie batter Steve Smith.

"I have probably bowled the most to Kane in the nets. It is always a tough challenge for us as bowlers to be tested by one of the best in the world in the nets day in and day out. To see Kane do it firsthand has been amazing to watch. The others are phenomenal as well. There is a reason why they are called the Fab Four," Southee added.