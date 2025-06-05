Home / Cricket / News / Not easy to replace Rohit and Kohli: Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND Tests

New Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill spoke about Bumrah's availability, England's bazball style among other topics ahead of India's red ball tour of England.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
As Indian cricket embarks on a new era, 25-year-old Shubman Gill prepares to lead the national team on a challenging five-Test tour of England. The tour marks a significant transition following the retirement of two batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
 
Shubman Gill, who made his Test debut in 2020, takes charge at a time of great change. With 32 Tests under his belt and 1,893 runs at an average of 34.05, including five centuries, Gill is now tasked with guiding a young Indian team in English conditions.
 
“It’s a huge responsibility,” said Gill during a media interaction in Mumbai. “When I first found out, I was overwhelmed. But I’m looking forward to the challenge. We have an intra-squad match coming up and a 10-day training camp to prepare.” 
 
'Players should feel secure about their roles' 
Gill highlighted the importance of building trust within the squad. “I don’t have a specific captaincy style. You develop these things with experience,” he explained. “My focus is on communication. Players should feel secure about their roles, that’s when they perform at their best.”
 
On Filling Big Shoes 
Acknowledging the void left by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill said the team is mentally prepared for the responsibility. “They served Indian cricket for so long. Of course, it's not easy to replace them. But there's no added pressure, pressure is part of every series,” he noted.
 
Facing the Bazball Challenge 
England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ strategy is set to test the Indian side, but Gill views it as an opportunity. “They play with intent and aggression. It’s a great challenge, but if we’re proactive with our plans, we can put them on the back foot.” 
 
Depth in Bowling Despite Bumrah Uncertainty 
On the bowling front, Gill addressed concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s workload. “It’s always great to have Bumrah, but we have a strong group of 10 bowlers. We’re confident in our depth and combinations,” he said.
 
India's first Test against England begins on June 20 at Headingley, with further matches scheduled across Lord’s, Edgbaston, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

