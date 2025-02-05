Business Standard

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Team list, full schedule, time, live streaming

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Team list, full schedule, time, live streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live telecast of the tri-series on Sony Sports Network

ODI tri-series in Pakistan full schedule

ODI tri-series in Pakistan full schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan cricket team, as part of their preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, is all set to host New Zealand and South Africa in a four-match ODI tri-series starting on Saturday, February 8, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All three teams will play one match against each other in the round-robin stage, and the top two teams will then face each other in the final on February 14. While Pakistan will try to win the series and gain some much-needed momentum heading into the Champions Trophy, New Zealand and South Africa will also get the chance to learn more about Pakistan's wicket conditions ahead of the all-important ICC event. 
 
 
ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Teams
  • Pakistan
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Venues
  • Lahore
  • Karachi
ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Full schedule 

Date Match Teams Time (IST) Venue
Sat, 08 Feb 2025 1st ODI Match Pakistan vs New Zealand 2:30 PM Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
Mon, 10 Feb 2025 2nd ODI Match New Zealand vs South Africa 10:00 AM Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
Wed, 12 Feb 2025 3rd ODI Match Pakistan vs South Africa 2:30 PM Karachi, National Stadium
Fri, 14 Feb 2025 Final TBC vs TBC 2:30 PM Karachi, National Stadium
 
ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Squads 
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
 
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne
 
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the ODI tri-series in Pakistan begin? 
The ODI tri-series in Pakistan will start on Saturday, February 8.
 
What are the venues for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan? 
The first two matches of the ODI tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand will be played in Lahore, while the next two games, including the final, will be played in Karachi.
 
What time will the toss take place during the ODI tri-series in Pakistan? 
The toss for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan will take place at 2 pm IST, except for the second match of the series between New Zealand and South Africa, where the toss will take place at 9:30 am IST.
 
What time will the matches begin during the ODI tri-series in Pakistan? 
The matches in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan will start at 2:30 pm IST, except for the second match of the series between New Zealand and South Africa, which will start at 10 am IST.
 
How to watch the live telecast of matches in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan? 
The live telecast of all the matches of the ODI tri-series in Pakistan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of matches in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan? 
The live streaming of all the matches of the ODI tri-series in Pakistan will be available on the JioTV app in India.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 

Topics : Pakistan cricket team South Africa cricket team New Zealand cricket team Cricket

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

