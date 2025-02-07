Virat Kohli fitness update: Will India star batter play 2nd ODI vs England?

Indian cricket fans were taken by surprise when Virat Kohli was not included in India's Playing XI for the first One Day International (ODI) against England in Nagpur.

His absence was unexpected, especially since the three-match ODI series is considered a crucial preparation ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli was seen with heavy strapping on his knee before the match, and at the toss, Rohit Sharma confirmed that the star batter would miss the game due to knee soreness.

For 1,130 days, Kohli had managed to avoid injuries that often sideline even the toughest athletes—until Thursday in Nagpur.

However, Kohli’s knee issue does not appear to be serious. According to multiple media reports, the Indian batter is expected to be fit for selection in the second ODI

With the Champions Trophy approaching, concerns over Kohli’s fitness have emerged, especially amid discussions about his recent dip in form.

Also Read

A Times of India report states that Kohli is likely to feature in India's Playing XI for the second ODI in Cuttack.

"His right knee was fine during practice, but once we got back to the hotel, it swelled up. It doesn’t seem too bad, though. He will most likely play in the Cuttack ODI," a team insider was quoted as saying by Times of India. Will Virat Kohli visit NCA for knee check-up? The 36-year-old has not yet undergone scans. It remains to be seen whether Kohli will travel to Bengaluru for a quick check-up at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or accompany the team to Cuttack for the next match.

Who will Kohli replace in India's Playing XI for the second ODI?

Shreyas Iyer, who played a blistering knock of 59 runs off just 36 balls in the first ODI, shared an interesting anecdote about Kohli’s last-minute exclusion.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 teams, format, venues, live streaming and key stats "I was watching a movie last night and thought I could extend my night. Then I got a call from the skipper saying I might have to play because Virat has a sore knee. I rushed back to my room and went to sleep straight away," Iyer revealed in the post-match press conference.

Despite Iyer’s superb performance, Kohli may replace him in India's Playing XI for the second ODI.