Home / Cricket / News / ICC delegation to discuss tentative schedule of Champions Trophy with PCB

ICC delegation to discuss tentative schedule of Champions Trophy with PCB

Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan cricket team. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:14 AM IST
An ICC delegation, which is due to visit Pakistan this month to ascertain the preparations for the Champions Trophy, will also discuss the tentative schedule of the event with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

A source aware of developments said the PCB had still not been informed how many ICC officials were coming and which departments they would be representing but indications were

the schedule would be discussed in detail.

The PCB had sent a tentative schedule to the ICC sometime back in which they had suggested making Lahore the base of the Indian team.

"The schedule has now been seen by the participating boards in the Champions Trophy and there is still some work to be done before it is finalised and announced," the source said.

"Obviously a final decision on whether the Indian team would be permitted by its government to play in Pakistan is one major reason for the schedule still being under consideration," he added.

The ICC delegation will inspect the ongoing development work at the Champions Trophy venues Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi besides holding meetings with security officials and also revisiting broadcasting arrangements, team hotels and travel itineraries.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah set to take over as ICC chairman from December 1, the source said the Champions Trophy schedule would be released late, like in last year's World Cup in India.


Topics :Cricket

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

