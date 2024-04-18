Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Playing 11, stats, Rawalpindi weather forecast, streaming

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Playing 11, stats, Rawalpindi weather forecast, streaming

The Kiwis will field a second-string Playing 11 vs PAK given most of their regulars are participating in IPL 2024. PAK vs NZ live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs New Zealand live match will begin at 8 PM IST.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Pakistan will host New Zealand in the first of the five-match T20 International series, starting today (April 18) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Pakistan will field their full-strength Playing 11 as the focus will be on the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim to international cricket.

New Zealand, meanwhile, expected to field a second-string Playing 11 given most of their regulars are playing the world's biggest cricket league, Indian Premier League.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 predictions

Pakistan Playing 11 probables: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand Playing 11 probables: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Bracewell (c), Jimmy Neesham, Ben Lister, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi


PAK vs NZ Head-to-head: Last 5 matches

  • Pakistan won by 42 runs
  • New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
  • New Zealand won by 45 runs
  • New Zealand won by 21 runs
  • New Zealand won by 46 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head (Overall)


Total Matches Played: 39
Pakistan Won:  21
New Zealand Won: 17

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Rawalpindi weather forecast

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I is expected to be affected by rain. According to Accuweather.com, the rain is expected to lash in Rawalpindi, starting 5 PM. However, its intensity is expected to decrease post 6 PM.

Pakistan vs New Zealand squad

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Zakary Foulkes, Tom Blundell, Ben Lister, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 live match time IST, telecast and streaming details


When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 International match take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 match will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

What is the venue of the PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 match will be played at the  Rawalpindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. 


When will New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 match according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 match?

There will be no live telecast of PAK vs NZ match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 match in India?

Fancode will live stream PAK vs NZ 1st T20 match in India.

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

