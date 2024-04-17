IPL 2024 points table, top batters and top bowlers after DC vs GT match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table after Jos Buttler's heroics against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second spot with four wins in six matches. Rajasthan are four points ahead of KKR as they have 12 points in seven. Rajasthan have high chances to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win two of the remaining seven matches unless they perform below standard in their remaining matches.
After RR and KKR, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the third spot with eight points in six games. KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have eight points but Kolkata are above them due to their superior net run rate.
Expected changes in the IPL 2024 leaderboard after the GT vs DC match today
Gujarat Titans' team rankings on the IPL 2024 points table could be improved today if they beat Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, Delhi, who are languished at the 9th spot, could jump to the sixth spot, if they manage to register a big win against GT today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are placed fifth. Gujarat Titans with six points is at the sixth spot.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.038
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.637
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.196
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.185
Stats updated after the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match on April 16
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder. Sunil Narine became the third-century make of the season as he smashed 109 and entered the Orange cap leaderboard at the third position.
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder. Sunil Narine became the third-century make of the season as he smashed 109 and entered the Orange cap leaderboard at the third position.
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.7
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|3
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|4
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.20
|178
|155.29
|0
|3
|27
|11
|5
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|6
|6
|1
|261
|105*
|52.2
|156
|167.3
|1
|0
|28
|15
Also Read
Stats updated before DC vs GT IPL 2024 match on April 17
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers
Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah had the opportunity to take him over in his last game but was unable to take any wickets. Pat Cummins entered into the list of the top five bowlers after he picked up three wickets against RCB. Mustafizur Rahman moved one place up to the third spot after his one wicket in this game.
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|6
|6
|24
|146
|10
|5/21
|14.6
|6.08
|14.4
|0
|1
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|29/4
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|4
|Pat Cummins (SRH)
|6
|6
|22.5
|168
|9
|22/3
|18.66
|7.35
|15.22
|0
|0
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|6
|24
|191
|9
|18/2
|21.22
|7.95
|16
|0
|0
Stats updated before DC vs GT IPL 2024 match on April 17