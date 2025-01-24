Ranji Trophy: How Team India cricketers fared for their domestic teams

Rohit Sharma made his long-awaited return to domestic red-ball cricket for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade. However, his first day at the crease was less than ideal. The 37-year-old fell for just 3 runs off 19 balls in the opening hour of the match against Jammu & Kashmir, leaving fans disappointed. Rohit and Jaiswal provides some spark for Mumbai

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav talks about captaining Team India in T20Is His batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored 26 runs alongside him on the day but couldn't conjure up a fifty for his side. But on Friday, Rohit displayed a much improved performance, scoring a solid 28, his highest first-class score since last year's Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. His recent record in red-ball cricket had been underwhelming, with scores of 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3, and 9 in his previous outings against New Zealand and Australia.His batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored 26 runs alongside him on the day but couldn't conjure up a fifty for his side.

Rohit's knock on Friday was a mix of close calls and occasional brilliance. He was dropped on one early in the innings but quickly responded with a pull shot for six. Rohit continued to play cautiously, scoring three sixes and two fours, but was eventually dismissed for 28. A brilliant one-handed catch from J&K's Abid Mushtaq at mid-wicket off Nazir ended his stay at the crease.