Ranji Trophy: How Team India cricketers fared for their domestic teams

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Rohit Sharma made his long-awaited return to domestic red-ball cricket for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade. However, his first day at the crease was less than ideal. The 37-year-old fell for just 3 runs off 19 balls in the opening hour of the match against Jammu & Kashmir, leaving fans disappointed.  Rohit and Jaiswal provides some spark for Mumbai
 
But on Friday, Rohit displayed a much improved performance, scoring a solid 28, his highest first-class score since last year's Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. His recent record in red-ball cricket had been underwhelming, with scores of 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3, and 9 in his previous outings against New Zealand and Australia.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav talks about captaining Team India in T20Is    His batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored 26 runs alongside him on the day but couldn't conjure up a fifty for his side.
 
Rohit's knock on Friday was a mix of close calls and occasional brilliance. He was dropped on one early in the innings but quickly responded with a pull shot for six. Rohit continued to play cautiously, scoring three sixes and two fours, but was eventually dismissed for 28. A brilliant one-handed catch from J&K's Abid Mushtaq at mid-wicket off Nazir ended his stay at the crease.
 
Though Rohit’s innings was far from perfect, it showed glimpses of the class and potential for a big knock, suggesting that a return to form may be imminent for the Indian captain.  Jadeja takes Rishabh Pant's wicket 

Rishabh Pant made his return to the Ranji Trophy for Delhi, but his comeback was short-lived as he could only manage 17 runs in the second innings against Saurashtra on Friday. Pant was dismissed by his Indian teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who has been exceptional in the competition this season.

 

Topics :Ranji TrophyCricket

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

