Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025 final: PAK to bat first against SA

Pakistan Champions lock horns with South Africa Champions in the final clash of the World Championship for Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day. The stage is set for an electrifying clash between two dominant sides who topped the points table in the league stage with identical records, four wins from five matches.

Pakistan Champions, led by Shoaib Malik, finished at the summit of the table. Their semi-final clash against arch-rivals India Champions was called off due to the Indian team refusing to play the semis clash, allowing Pakistan to progress to the final directly due to their higher standing. They now look to bring home the title with a strong all-round unit.

On the other hand, South Africa Champions, captained by AB de Villiers, earned their spot in the final with a thrilling one-run win over Australia Champions in the second semi-final. Batting first, South Africa posted 186, thanks to half-centuries from JJ Smuts and Morne van Wyk. Despite a tense finish, Wayne Parnell held his nerve in the last over, defending 14 runs and sealing the win.

Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions playing 11:

Pakistan Champions playing 11: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal

South Africa champions playing 11: AB de Villiers (c), Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Henry Davids, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between SA skipper AB de Villiers and PAK skipper Shoaib Malik will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final live telecast: The live telecast for the World Championship legends final will not be available in India.

Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final live streaming: The live telecast for the World Championship legends final will be available on the FanCode app and website. Stay tuned for all the live updates of the Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final match here