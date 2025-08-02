Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025 final: PAK to bat first against SA
PAK vs SA WCL 2025 LIVE SCORE: Pakistan's semi-final clash against arch-rivals India Champions was called off due to the Indian team refusing to play the semis clash.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan Champions lock horns with South Africa Champions in the final clash of the World Championship for Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day. The stage is set for an electrifying clash between two dominant sides who topped the points table in the league stage with identical records, four wins from five matches.
Pakistan Champions, led by Shoaib Malik, finished at the summit of the table. Their semi-final clash against arch-rivals India Champions was called off due to the Indian team refusing to play the semis clash, allowing Pakistan to progress to the final directly due to their higher standing. They now look to bring home the title with a strong all-round unit.
On the other hand, South Africa Champions, captained by AB de Villiers, earned their spot in the final with a thrilling one-run win over Australia Champions in the second semi-final. Batting first, South Africa posted 186, thanks to half-centuries from JJ Smuts and Morne van Wyk. Despite a tense finish, Wayne Parnell held his nerve in the last over, defending 14 runs and sealing the win.
Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions playing 11:
Pakistan Champions playing 11: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal
South Africa champions playing 11: AB de Villiers (c), Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Henry Davids, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier
Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between SA skipper AB de Villiers and PAK skipper Shoaib Malik will take place at 8:30 PM IST.
Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final live telecast: The live telecast for the World Championship legends final will not be available in India.
Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final live streaming: The live telecast for the World Championship legends final will be available on the FanCode app and website. Stay tuned for all the live updates of the Pakistan champions vs South Africa champions final match here
8:28 PM
Pakistan champions v South Africa champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan playing 11!
PAK playing 11: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal
8:20 PM
Pakistan champions v South Africa champions LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan champions wins the toss!
Pakistan champions skipper Shoaib Malik has won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa champions on the day at Edgbaston.
8:15 PM
Pakistan champions v South Africa champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss as the grand finale is getting closer with every moment now.
8:03 PM
Pakistan champions v South Africa champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PAK having the edge?
With the Pakistan champions getting some extra rest ahead of the final because of their semi-final clash being called off with the Indian team refusing to play the tie, they might have the edge in the final encounter with SA winning a hard fought encounter by just 1 run against AUS in the semis.
7:53 PM
Pakistan champions v South Africa champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Proteas looking to continue good run!
Led by AB de Villiers, South Africa Champions secured a nail-biting one-run victory over Australia Champions in the second semi-final to book their place in the final. JJ Smuts and Morne van Wyk both scored crucial half-centuries to help South Africa reach 186 in their innings. In a tense chase, Wayne Parnell kept his cool in the final over, successfully defending 14 runs to guide his team to a memorable win.
7:43 PM
Pakistan champions v South Africa champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan eyeing title!
Under Shoaib Malik’s leadership, Pakistan Champions topped the points table in the league stage. Their path to the final was cleared when their semi-final against India Champions was called off, following India’s refusal to play. As the higher-ranked side, Pakistan advanced directly to the final and will now aim to clinch the title with their well-balanced and in-form squad.
7:32 PM
Pakistan champions v South Africa champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Finale at Edgbaston!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Championship for Legends final match between Pakistan Champions and South Africa champions at Edgbaston today. Shoaib Malik and co. take on the high flying Proteas champions side to battle for the crown tonight. Toss to take place at 8:30 PM IST.
First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:30 PM IST