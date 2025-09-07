PAK v AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-Series Final: Farooqi strikes early as Farhan departs on duck

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Pakistan is taking on Afghanistan in the final of the UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025 today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan skipper Salman Agha's way and he opted to bat first, keeping in mind that all 6 matches so far in the series have been won by the team batting first. Both teams have been in superb touch, winning three of their four league matches, with Pakistan topping the table on net run rate and Afghanistan finishing just behind them.

Afghanistan will draw confidence from their nail-biting win over hosts UAE in their last outing. Powered by a crucial 48 off 35 balls from Ibrahim Zadran, they posted 170/4 and held their nerve in the closing stages to edge past UAE by four runs. Zadran’s efforts earned him the Player of the Match award, underlining his importance in the batting unit.

Pakistan, on the other hand, head into the decider after a commanding 31-run victory over UAE. Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 77* off 44 balls set the tone as they piled on 171/5 before their bowlers tightened the screws to restrict UAE to 140/7. The balance between Pakistan’s explosive batting and disciplined bowling has made them look formidable.

With both teams in red-hot form, the final promises fireworks. Pakistan will look to assert their dominance once again, while Afghanistan will be eager to spring a surprise and lift the silverware. Fans can expect a high-octane battle under the Sharjah lights.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final Playing 11:

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Afghanistan playing 11: Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim, Sediq, Darwish, Karim, Azmat, Rashid (c), Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final will not be available in India.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in India

FanCode will live stream the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final on both the app and the website.

Stay tuned for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final live score and match updates here.