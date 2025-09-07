Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Live

PAK v AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-Series Final: Pakistan eye glory before Asia Cup; toss at 8 PM

PAK vs AFG T20 Tri-Series Final LIVE UPDATES: Both Pakistan and Afghanistan will reignite their rivalry in T20Is with a title clash at Sharjah today

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final live scorecard

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Pakistan take on Afghanistan in the final of the UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025 today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams have been in superb touch, winning three of their four league matches, with Pakistan topping the table on net run rate and Afghanistan finishing just behind them.
 
Afghanistan will draw confidence from their nail-biting win over hosts UAE in their last outing. Powered by a crucial 48 off 35 balls from Ibrahim Zadran, they posted 170/4 and held their nerve in the closing stages to edge past UAE by four runs. Zadran’s efforts earned him the Player of the Match award, underlining his importance in the batting unit.
 
Pakistan, on the other hand, head into the decider after a commanding 31-run victory over UAE. Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 77* off 44 balls set the tone as they piled on 171/5 before their bowlers tightened the screws to restrict UAE to 140/7. The balance between Pakistan’s explosive batting and disciplined bowling has made them look formidable.
 
With both teams in red-hot form, the final promises fireworks. Pakistan will look to assert their dominance once again, while Afghanistan will be eager to spring a surprise and lift the silverware. Fans can expect a high-octane battle under the Sharjah lights.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final Playing 11:

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final LIVE Toss:

The coin flip between Pakistan’s Salman Agha and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan for the T20 Tri-Series Final (Match 5) will take place at 8 PM IST today.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final will not be available in India.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in India

FanCode will live stream the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final on both the app and the website.
 
Stay tuned for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final live score and match updates here.
7:50 PM

PAK vs AFG T20 Tri-series Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timings

The toss for the match will take place at 8 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from from now. 
7:41 PM

PAK vs AFG T20 Tri-series Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is
  • Total matches: 9
  • Pakistan won: 5
  • Afghanistan won: 4
  • No result: 0
7:32 PM

PAK vs AFG T20 Tri-series Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aghanistan's probable playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
7:20 PM

PAK vs AFG T20 Tri-series Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aghanistan's probable playing 11

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi 
7:10 PM

PAK vs AFG T20 Tri-series Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the UAE T20 tri-series final between Pakistan and Afghanistan from Sharjah. After more than a week of high-intensity, action-packed matches, the series will have its ultimate winner tonight. Pakistan beat Afghanistan in their first group stage match, but Afghanistan came back strong to win the next. But who will have the last laugh after the final? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team Afghanistan cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

