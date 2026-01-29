Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE 1st T20I: PAK take on tough AUS challenge; Toss at 4 PM IST

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will begin their T20I series against Australia today, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This three-match series acts as a crucial preparatory phase for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which kicks off on February 7. For Pakistan, the primary objective is to find their ideal squad combination, especially with the notable absences of key players like Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, which has prompted some reshuffling.

As captain, Salman Ali Agha faces the challenge of blending seasoned players with newcomers, all while looking to create momentum leading into the World Cup. Australia, on their part, has selected a squad specifically tailored to handle the subcontinental conditions, making tactical changes to their playing XI.

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats This series provides both teams with a valuable opportunity to acclimatize to the conditions in Lahore, where spin-friendly pitches could play a significant role. With the World Cup looming, these matches are vital for both sides to assess their squads and identify the right combinations for the global tournament. The opening T20I promises to be an exciting and competitive contest as Pakistan and Australia go head-to-head.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Probable Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11:Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia playing 11:Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss for the first T20I match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 pm IST.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 live telecast: The Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 live match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.