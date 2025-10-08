Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, match time, live streaming
This high-stakes Test series will mark the beginning of a full-fledged bilateral tour that includes not just red-ball action, but six limited-overs games, three ODIs and three T20Is.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan is all set to launch its ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 journey with a two-match Test series against South Africa, starting from October 12. The Proteas will return to Pakistani soil for a red-ball series for the first time since 2021, when they were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by the hosts under then-captain Babar Azam.
This high-stakes Test series will mark the beginning of a full-fledged bilateral tour that includes not just red-ball action, but six limited-overs games, three ODIs and three T20Is.
Return of ODIs to Faisalabad After 17 Years
The upcoming ODI leg of the series carries added significance as it brings back 50-over cricket to the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad after a long hiatus. The historic venue last hosted an ODI in April 2008, when Pakistan faced Bangladesh.
Commenting on the development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed expressed his excitement over the return of international cricket to the city.
“We are delighted to welcome South Africa as the first opponent in our WTC 2025-27 campaign. The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a milestone moment. The Iqbal Stadium is steeped in cricketing history, and we are eager to reconnect fans in this region with the global game,” he said.
This multi-format series will not only be crucial for Pakistan’s WTC campaign but will also give the hosts a chance to test their bench strength in white-ball formats ahead of a packed international calendar.
| South Africa tour of Pakistan schedule
| Match Type
| Date
| Venue
| 1st Test
| Oct 12–16
| Lahore
| 2nd Test
| Oct 20–24
| Rawalpindi
| 1st T20I
| 01/10/28
| Rawalpindi
| 2nd T20I
| 01/10/31
| Lahore
| 3rd T20I
| 01/11/01
| Lahore
| 1st ODI
| 01/11/04
| Faisalabad
| 2nd ODI
| 01/11/06
| Faisalabad
| 3rd ODI
| 01/11/08
| Faisalabad
Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
When will the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series begin?
The Pakistan vs South Africa Test series will begin with the first Test on Saturday, October 12.
What are the venues for the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series?
Lahore and Rawalpindi will host the two Test matches of the Pakistan vs South Africa series starting October 12.
What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match take place?
The toss for both Pakistan vs South Africa Test matches will take place at 10:00 AM IST.
When will the first ball of both 1st Test match between Pakistan vs South Africa series be bowled?
The first ball of both Test matches between Pakistan and South Africa will be bowled at 10:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in India?
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa Test matches will not be available in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in India?
The live streaming of both Pakistan vs South Africa Test matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices