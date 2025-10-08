Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, match time, live streaming

Pakistan is all set to launch its ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 journey with a two-match Test series against South Africa, starting from October 12. The Proteas will return to Pakistani soil for a red-ball series for the first time since 2021, when they were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by the hosts under then-captain Babar Azam.

This high-stakes Test series will mark the beginning of a full-fledged bilateral tour that includes not just red-ball action, but six limited-overs games, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Return of ODIs to Faisalabad After 17 Years

The upcoming ODI leg of the series carries added significance as it brings back 50-over cricket to the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad after a long hiatus. The historic venue last hosted an ODI in April 2008, when Pakistan faced Bangladesh.

Commenting on the development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed expressed his excitement over the return of international cricket to the city. “We are delighted to welcome South Africa as the first opponent in our WTC 2025-27 campaign. The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a milestone moment. The Iqbal Stadium is steeped in cricketing history, and we are eager to reconnect fans in this region with the global game,” he said. South Africa tour of Pakistan schedule Match Type Date Venue 1st Test Oct 12–16 Lahore 2nd Test Oct 20–24 Rawalpindi 1st T20I 01/10/28 Rawalpindi 2nd T20I 01/10/31 Lahore 3rd T20I 01/11/01 Lahore 1st ODI 01/11/04 Faisalabad 2nd ODI 01/11/06 Faisalabad 3rd ODI 01/11/08 Faisalabad ALSO READ: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live match time and streaming details This multi-format series will not only be crucial for Pakistan’s WTC campaign but will also give the hosts a chance to test their bench strength in white-ball formats ahead of a packed international calendar.

Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series begin? The Pakistan vs South Africa Test series will begin with the first Test on Saturday, October 12. What are the venues for the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series? Lahore and Rawalpindi will host the two Test matches of the Pakistan vs South Africa series starting October 12. What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match take place? The toss for both Pakistan vs South Africa Test matches will take place at 10:00 AM IST.