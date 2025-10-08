Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live match time and streaming details

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live match time and streaming details

Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan will look to redeem themselves when they take on Bangladesh in the opening ODI of their three-match series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 8. The hosts will be eager to make a fresh start after being whitewashed in the T20I leg of the tour. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will bank on the experience of senior players such as Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to turn things around in the 50-over format.
 
Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will aim to build on their T20I success and extend their dominance in the series. With key performers such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jaker Ali and Mustafizur Rahman in form, the visitors look confident. The Abu Dhabi pitch is expected to offer some early movement for pacers, making discipline crucial for batters. Both sides will be keen to seize early momentum in what promises to be a competitive ODI battle.
 
 

Afghanistan Playing 11 (probable): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, A M Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami
 
Bangladesh Playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jaker Ali (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in ODIs

  • Total matches: 19
  • Afghanistan won: 8
  • Bangladesh won: 11
  • No results: 0

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Full squad

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Bashir Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai
 
Bangladesh squad: Jaker Ali (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar 

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live telecast and streaming details

When does the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match take place? 
The 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match? 
The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
At what time will the live toss for the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI take place? 
The toss for the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match will take place at 5 pm IST.
 
At what time will the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match begin? 
The first ball of the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match is scheduled for 5:30 pm IST.
 
Which TV channel will telecast the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match in India? 
The live telecast for the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match in India? 
Live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics : Cricket News Afghanistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

