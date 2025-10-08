Home / Cricket / News / BS Chandrasekhar, Brian Lara honoured with lifetime achievement awards

England's Joe Root, who is now the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket, won the men's international cricketer of the year award.

New Delhi: West Indian cricketer Brian Lara during an interview with the PTI, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
The legendary BS Chandrasekhar and Brian Lara on Tuesday won the Lifetime Achievement awards while India's Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy claimed the men's T20I batter and bowler of the year honours during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards here.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma won a special memento for winning the 2025 Champions Trophy as captain while Shreyas Iyer was given a memento for scoring most runs by an Indian player in the 50-over competition.

ALSO READ: Would have liked to chase down target with fewer wickets down: Sciver-Brunt

Harry Brook was declared the men's Test batter of the year while Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya was named the men's Test bowler of the year.

India's Deepti Sharma was named the women's international bowler of the year while Smriti Mandhana won the women's international batter award.

Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey, who took 69 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 to set the record for most scalps in a season, won the domestic cricketer of the year award.

Mumbai's Angkrish Raghuvanshi won the emerging player of the year award.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

