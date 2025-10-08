Home / Cricket / News / Rohit Sharma credits Dravid's processes for India's Champions Trophy win

Rohit Sharma credits Dravid's processes for India's Champions Trophy win

With Rohit and Dravid at the helm, India bounced back from their heartbreak of losing in the final of 2023 ODI World Cup at home to Australia by winning the next two ICC events.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma
Press Trust of India Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said India won the Champions Trophy earlier this year following processes established during Rahul Dravid's tenure, crediting the team for buying into the ideology set by the former captain-coach pair.

With Rohit and Dravid at the helm, India bounced back from their heartbreak of losing in the final of 2023 ODI World Cup at home to Australia by winning the next two ICC events -- the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Look, I love that team, loved playing with them and it's a journey that we were all into, for many years. It's not about one year or two years of work. It was about getting into work from many years," Rohit said during the CEAT Cricket Rating awards here.

"We'd come so close of winning that trophy many times but we couldn't just get over the line. That is where everyone decided that we need to do something different and there's two (ways) to look at it."  "There's always a thought of doing that and then actually going and doing that. It cannot be done by one or two players. We needed everyone to buy into that thought, which was good from everyone," Rohit said. 

Rohit, who received a memento for winning the Champions Trophy, revealed the details around the team's philosophy during the two ICC events which India won under his captaincy.

"All the guys who took part in that competition (Champions Trophy) got into that thought process of how to win games and how to challenge ourselves and not be complacent and not to take anything for granted," he said.

"Those were the qualities that we tried to bring in and we thought it was a good method of just going and doing that repeatedly. Everyone enjoyed that process. Once we got over the line when we won the first game, we completely put that game aside and then started focusing on the next one."  "That was really good from the team and that is something that helped me and Rahul bhai when we were planning for the (2024) T20 World Cup, and then on to the Champions Trophy. We just carried it well.

"In 2023, although we didn't cross the line in the finals, we set out to do something as a team and everyone did that," he added.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, and not Dravid, was the team's head coach when India won the Champions Trophy.

Rohit said he took a lot of pride in trying to excel in all three formats, adding that he knows what is expected from the upcoming tour of Australia, ahead of which he was removed as the ODI captain.

Rohit, who has been replaced by Shubman Gill as the captain in both Tests and ODIs now, will be a part of the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series in Australia along with Virat Kohli. The series starts on October 19.

"I personally took a lot of pride in trying to excel in all three forms whenever I had the opportunity and that is something that a few others also did and that eventually rubbed off on the team as well," Rohit said.

"I love playing against them. I love going to Australia. It's a very challenging country to play cricket. People there love the game as well," he said, talking about the Australia tour.

"But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BS Chandrasekhar, Brian Lara honoured with lifetime achievement awards

Would have liked to chase down target with fewer wickets down: Sciver-Brunt

Prithvi Shaw swings bat in spat with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar named Madhya Pradesh's domestic team captain

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

Topics :Rohit SharmaCricket NewsRahul Dravid

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story