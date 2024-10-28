Panesar to Hartley: Top five overseas spinners who shook India at home

Mitchell Santner’s sensational 13-wicket spell in Pune led New Zealand to a historic Test series victory, marking their first-ever triumph on Indian soil. Santner’s performance underscored that overseas spinners, too, can pose a formidable challenge to Indian batters accustomed to dusty wickets. Joining a select group of left-arm spinners who have thrived in India, Santner’s success adds a new chapter to this rare achievement. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s men will look to salvage pride by aiming for victory in the third Test against New Zealand, set to begin on November 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The 3rd Test is also important for India in the context of ICC World Test Championship 2025 final qualification.

However, when New Zealand last came to India, Ajaz Patel took 10 wickets in an innings. Here’s a look at five memorable performances from left-arm spinners who have left a mark on Indian turf.

Ajaz Patel (New Zealand: 10-119, 4-106 at Mumbai, 2021)

Mumbai-born Kiwi Ajaz Patel became the third bowler in Test history to achieve a perfect 10-wicket haul in an innings, following Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Patel’s 10-119 on a red-soil pitch, offering turn and bounce, used natural variations to trap batters lbw or bowled. He continued his success in the second innings with four more wickets, totalling 14 scalps – the most by an overseas bowler in India.

Monty Panesar (England: 5-129, 6-81 at Mumbai, 2012)

After India’s win over England in Ahmedabad, they were poised for another victory on the turning surface of Wankhede. Kevin Pietersen’s stunning 186 helped England reply to India’s 327 with a formidable 413. Monty Panesar, toiling for 47 overs for his five-wicket haul in the first innings, dismissed Sachin Tendulkar bowled with a brute delivery. Panesar found the pitch more favourable in the second innings, dismissing Tendulkar lbw with an arm ball and dismantling India’s line-up with his quick deliveries. His efforts powered Alastair Cook’s side to a memorable 10-wicket win.

Tom Hartley (England: 7-62 at Hyderabad, 2024)

Despite India’s dominant 436 in response to England’s 246, and facing a daunting deficit of 27 at 5-163, Ollie Pope’s innings of 196 gave England a fighting chance. India faced a tricky 231-run chase on a deteriorating pitch, and debutant Tom Hartley capitalised on their vulnerabilities, exploiting the crumbling surface. Hartley’s 7-62 bowled England to a thrilling 28-run victory in the fading Hyderabad light.

Matt Kuhnemann (Australia: 5-16 at Indore, 2023)

The late venue shift from Dharamshala to Indore left the pitch preparation in a delicate state, with a dry, bald track on offer. India’s decision to bat first backfired as Matt Kuhnemann bowled into the rough patches, securing dream figures of 5-16. India managed only 109 in 33.2 overs. Nathan Lyon followed up with eight wickets in the second innings, leading Australia to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

Steve O’Keefe (Australia: 6-35, 6-35 at Pune, 2017)

India seemed steady at 94-3, responding to Australia’s 260. Enter Steve O’Keefe, who broke through India’s defences with consistent length deliveries. India collapsed, losing 7-11 and falling to 105. Steve Smith then demonstrated masterful batting with 109 on a challenging pitch, setting India a target of 441. O’Keefe repeated his 6-35 figures in the second innings, exploiting the deteriorating pitch as India managed only 33.5 overs, resulting in a crushing 333-run defeat for India.