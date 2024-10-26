NZ's 1st Test series win in 69 yrs; IND 18 series unbeaten run at home ends

The Indian cricket team suffered a huge heartbreak on Saturday, October 26, as New Zealand ended their 11-year unbeaten streak at home by defeating them by 113 runs in the second Test at Pune, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. This also marks New Zealand’s maiden Test series win in India after 69 years, as before this, they played 13 Test series in India since their first Test in 1955 without walking away trophy in any of them.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar grabs his chance, takes 7-wicket haul in Pune India last lost a Test series in 2012 against England. Since then, they went on to win 18 Test series consecutively, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in home conditions, if not the best. Notably, every other Test-playing nation lost a home Test series from 2012 to 2024—except India until today.

The iconic run

After losing the four-match Test series against England by 2-1 in 2012, India went on to beat Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan to record an 18-series undefeated streak in home Test series. Across these 18 Test series, India played 52 Test matches, winning 42, losing four, and drawing six.