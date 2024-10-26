Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / NZ's 1st Test series win in 69 yrs; IND 18 series unbeaten run at home ends

NZ's 1st Test series win in 69 yrs; IND 18 series unbeaten run at home ends

Every other Test-playing nation lost a home Test series except for India from 2012 to 2024-until today

New Zealand cricket team
New Zealand cricket team (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian cricket team suffered a huge heartbreak on Saturday, October 26, as New Zealand ended their 11-year unbeaten streak at home by defeating them by 113 runs in the second Test at Pune, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. This also marks New Zealand’s maiden Test series win in India after 69 years, as before this, they played 13 Test series in India since their first Test in 1955 without walking away trophy in any of them.
 
India last lost a Test series in 2012 against England. Since then, they went on to win 18 Test series consecutively, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in home conditions, if not the best. Notably, every other Test-playing nation lost a home Test series from 2012 to 2024—except India until today. 
 

More From This Section

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan end their 3-year no-win streak with home Test series

Jemimah's father denies using Gymkhana facilities for 'conversion meetings'

Ramandeep's heroics in vain as AFG set up final vs SL in Emerging Asia Cup

India squad for Australia Tests: Nitish Reddy gets maiden Test call-up

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

The iconic run
 
After losing the four-match Test series against England by 2-1 in 2012, India went on to beat Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan to record an 18-series undefeated streak in home Test series. Across these 18 Test series, India played 52 Test matches, winning 42, losing four, and drawing six.
 
Full list of Test series in India since the 2012 loss to England 
Series Season Winner Series Result
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2012/13 India 4-0 (4)
West Indies in India Test Series 2013/14 India 2-0 (2)
Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2015/16 India 3-0 (4)
New Zealand in India Test Series 2016/17 India 3-0 (3)
England in India Test Series 2016/17 India 4-0 (5)
Bangladesh in India Test Match 2016/17 India 1-0 (1)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2016/17 India 2-1 (4)
Sri Lanka in India Test Series 2017/18 India 1-0 (3)
Afghanistan in India Test Match 2018 India 1-0 (1)
West Indies in India Test Series 2018/19 India 2-0 (2)
Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India) 2019/20 India 3-0 (3)
Bangladesh in India Test Series 2019/20 India 2-0 (2)
Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2020/21 India 3-1 (4)
New Zealand in India Test Series 2021/22 India 1-0 (2)
Sri Lanka in India Test Series 2021/22 India 2-0 (2)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2022/23 India 2-1 (4)
Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2023/24 India 4-1 (5)
Bangladesh in India Test Series 2024/25 India 2-0 (2)
New Zealand in India Test Series 2024/25 New Zealand 2-0 (3)
  India and New Zealand will face each other in third and final Test of the series in Mumbai from Friday, November 1.  4th Test series loss for India at home since 2000  India's loss to New Zealand in the ongoing Test series marks only their fourth Test loss at home since the year 2000. Before Tom Latham's New Zealand, Hansie Cronje's South Africa,  Adam Gilchrist and Rickey Ponting's Australia and Alastair Cook's England have also achieved this milestone. 
List of Test series win by a visiting Team in India (Since 2000)
Year Team Result Visiting team captain
2000 South Africa 2-0 Hansie Cronje
2004 Australia 2-1 Adam Gilchrist and Rickey Ponting
2012 England 2-1 Alastair Cook
2024 New Zealand 2-0 Tom Latham
     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Kiwis one wicket away from historic win in Pune

Will India chase down 359? List of Highest successful run chases in India

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 2: Latham-Santner put New Zealand in command

IND -NZ: Footwork, shot selection errors define India's Day 2 in Pune Test

Topics :India vs New ZealandNew Zealand cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story