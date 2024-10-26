Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WTC 2023-25 points table: India's chances for final dented after NZ loss

India need to win five of their remaining six Test matches to keep their final hopes alive

World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
India's hopes of qualifying for their third consecutive World Test Championship final suffered a huge setback on Saturday, October 26, as New Zealand ended their 18-Test series unbeaten run in Pune, defeating them by 113 runs in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series. India, who were cruising at the top of the WTC 2023-25 cycle points table, now need to win their final Test against the Kiwis before aiming for a substantial win against Australia in the five-match series down under to keep their chances alive. 
WTC 2023-25: Race to the final 
While India, despite their loss to New Zealand in Pune, remain at the top of the WTC 2023-25 points table with 62.82 percentage points, they will now need to win five of their remaining six Test matches to qualify for the final. Five of India's remaining Test matches are against the defending champions, Australia, in Australia later this year. 
Meanwhile, the defending champions are holding onto their second spot with 62.50 percentage points, needing only to beat India in their home series to secure their ticket to the WTC final at Lord’s in 2025. Sri Lanka, with 55.56 percentage points, are in the third spot, while New Zealand, after their consecutive wins against India, have climbed to fourth with 50 per cent points.  ALSO READ: NZ's 1st Test series win in 69 yrs; IND 18 series unbeaten run at home ends 
South Africa are now in fifth with 47.62 percentage points following their win over Bangladesh in the recently concluded Test. England, after losing the three-match Test series to Pakistan by 2-1, have dropped to the sixth spot with 40.79 percentage points.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have jumped to seventh with 33.33 percentage points, while Bangladesh, after their loss to South Africa, are now in eighth place with 30.56 percentage points. 

West Indies continue to trail at the bottom of the table with 18.52 percentage points. 
World Test Championship 2023-25 points table 
 
WTC 2023-25 Pints Table (After IND vs NZ second Test)
Rank Team M W L T D N/R PT PCT
1 India 13 8 4 0 1 0 98 62.82
2 Australia 12 8 3 0 1 0 90 62.5
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 0 60 55.56
4 New Zealand 10 5 5 0 0 0 60 50.00
5 South Africa 7 3 3 0 1 0 40 47.62
6 England 19 9 9 0 1 0 93 40.79
7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 0 40 33.33
8 Bangladesh 9 3 6 0 0 0 33 30.56
9 West Indies 9 1 6 0 2 0 20 18.52
 
First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

