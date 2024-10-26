Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India look to seal series as NZ's Amelie Kerr exits ODIs due to injury

India look to seal series as NZ's Amelie Kerr exits ODIs due to injury

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by debutant Tejal Hasabnis

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana
Bengaluru: India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India will seek a better performance from batters in their quest to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the second women's ODI here on Sunday.

Even though India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as their innings were littered with multiple 30s and 40s.

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by debutant Tejal Hasabnis.

The elegant left-hander got out for eight in the opening match, continuing her lean run over the last month or so.

She can fall back upon the memories of a fine run against South Africa earlier this July when she cracked runs for fun, including two big hundreds.

Along with Mandhana's form, the Indian camp will also keep an eye on the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match with an unspecified niggle.

More From This Section

WTC 2023-25 points table: India's chances for final dented after NZ loss

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan end their 3-year no-win streak with home Test series

Jemimah's father denies using Gymkhana facilities for 'conversion meetings'

Ramandeep's heroics in vain as AFG set up final vs SL in Emerging Asia Cup

India squad for Australia Tests: Nitish Reddy gets maiden Test call-up

On the bowling front, India will be delighted with debutant pacer Saima Thakor's impressive performance the other night, along with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav's return to wicket-taking form in this format.

On the other hand, New Zealand's ambition to square the series received a severe blow as talismanic all-rounder Amelie Kerr was ruled out of the series with a left quadricep muscle tear that she sustained in the first match.

Kerr, who will return home on Sunday, will require approximately three weeks to recover from her Grade One injury.

We're really gutted for Melie, said White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer.

We know how disappointed she is to not be able to play these games. Everyone knows how much of an integral part of this team Melie is so we'll certainly miss her but we're wishing her a speedy recovery, said Sawyer.

Kerr was the standout performer for New Zealand in the first ODI with a four-wicket haul.

She will not be replaced in the squad with the final game of the series to be played in three days' time.

Teams (from): India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts at 1.30pm.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rohit Sharma press conference: Captain's bold remark on WTC, series defeat

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts lose 1st Test series at home since 2012

NZ's 1st Test series win in 69 yrs; IND 18 series unbeaten run at home ends

Will India chase down 359? List of Highest successful run chases in India

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

Topics :India vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story