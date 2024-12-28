Pathan and Manjrekar believe Nitish-Sundar stand kept India alive at MCG

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has witnessed remarkable performances, none more significant than the historic 127-run partnership between Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, which saw India stage yet another lower-order fightback to stay alive in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne on Saturday. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar, speaking to the official broadcasters Star Sports, analysed the significance of their efforts and their impact on the match. A historic stand Irfan Pathan highlighted the unprecedented nature of the partnership, pointing out that never before in Indian cricket history had the No. 8 and 9 batters faced over 300 deliveries in a Test innings. He noted how this stand shifted the dynamics of the match, stating that without their resistance, Australia would likely have been in a commanding position, possibly eyeing a fourth-day finish.

Pathan praised the contrasting styles of the two batters, observing that one played with patience while the other combined aggression with composure. Their running between the wickets and seamless ability to rotate the strike added to their effectiveness. He also noted that, apart from a half-chance offered by Sundar, the partnership was virtually chanceless—a testament to their skill and determination.

Modern players embracing Test cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar turned his attention to Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance, commending his adaptability and hunger for success in Test cricket. He observed that, while both Sundar and Reddy are established T20 players, they displayed a deep understanding of the longer format. Manjrekar was particularly impressed by Reddy’s temperament after the break, as he added 22 runs in 16 overs while ensuring he preserved his wicket.

He remarked that Reddy’s ability to leave deliveries outside the off stump showcased a maturity rare in modern-day cricketers. Reflecting on Reddy’s modest first-class average of 22, Manjrekar admitted that he had never seen such depth in batting from a player with limited experience.

Indian cricket’s bright future Manjrekar expressed confidence in the future of Indian cricket, highlighting young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and now Nitish Kumar Reddy, who have shown an appetite for success in Test cricket. He believed their ability to adapt to the demands of the format demonstrated that Test cricket remains relevant and cherished by the new generation.

The partnership that changed the game

Pathan also emphasised the importance of Sundar and Reddy’s partnership in keeping India in the contest. He noted that their efforts not only frustrated Australia but also ensured that India remained alive in the Test match—a feat that will be remembered for years to come.