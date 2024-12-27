IND vs AUS: Have we seen the last of Rohit Sharma's "Hit-man" era?

The Indian cricket team, despite being level with Australia after three Tests in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has struggled to dominate since their historic win in Perth during the first Test under Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership. However, since Rohit Sharma joined the squad for the second Test, India’s batting woes have persisted, forcing them to fight to avoid the follow-on at Adelaide. The ongoing Melbourne Test appears to be following a similar script. Rohit, who had an exceptional run with the bat during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, has struggled to find form in the Test series. Across four innings so far, his scores of 3, 6, 10, and 3 have sparked debates about whether it is time for him to step away from international cricket or, as the saying goes, leave the sport before the sport leaves him.

Tough times for Rohit

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back while commenting on Rohit’s form. Speaking on air with broadcasters 7Cricket, Gavaskar suggested that Rohit’s ongoing struggles could lead to questions about his place in the team if he fails to score in the upcoming innings. He stressed that if Rohit does not perform in the Sydney Test, serious discussions about his Test career will be unavoidable.

Rohit’s Test struggles

Rohit’s record in Tests over the past year has been dismal, with only 155 runs in eight matches at an average of 11.07. Critics argue that the decision to alter the opening combination has not worked in his favour. With the World Test Championship at stake, the pressure on Rohit to deliver runs has reached critical levels.

Speculation about his future: Will Sydney mark the end?

Also Read

As India risks missing out on the World Test Championship final, speculation is rife about whether the Sydney Test could mark the end of Rohit’s Test career. Reports suggest that team management may opt for the in-form KL Rahul and emerging talent Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers. The idea of Rohit stepping aside voluntarily to accommodate fresher options has gained traction within Indian cricket circles.

Earlier in the series, Rohit experimented with batting in the middle order, but the decision was quickly reversed after just three innings. The move, which saw Shubman Gill dropped to make room for Rohit as an opener, has not yielded results. His pull shots, once a hallmark of his batting, have seemingly deserted him, further fuelling doubts about his ability to regain form in the longer format.

The Rohit-Kohli comparison While both Rohit and Virat Kohli have faced lean patches, their approaches at the crease are markedly different. Kohli continues to show intent and composure, with his recent century in Perth demonstrating his ability to bounce back. In contrast, Rohit appears lost, with poor shot selection and a lack of rhythm in his game. Ricky Ponting’s sharp criticism Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting criticised Rohit’s most recent dismissal, describing his shot as “lazy” and lacking commitment. Ponting noted that Rohit, once celebrated for his pull and hook shots, has lost the sharpness and aggression that defined his batting. His comments echoed the sentiments of several former cricketers.

A crucial decision awaits

Rohit Sharma now faces a pivotal moment in his career. With mounting pressure from selectors, teammates, and fans, the Indian captain must decide whether to continue in Test cricket or step aside for the good of the team. With the Sydney Test looming and the World Test Championship on the line, Rohit’s decision will have far-reaching implications for both him and Indian cricket.

(With PTI inputs)