PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Brar removes Kohli, Maxwell back to back

The Punjab Kings won their last encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by Sikandar Raza. Matthew Short too played a quickfire inning as well and Shahrukh Khan finished it in style, ticking all the boxes. They are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who almost won against Chennai Super Kings, but for a Matheesha Pathirana spell in the death overs, which did not allow Suyyash Prabhudessai to steal the win away. ,
Coming into this game, both the RCB and PBKS would look to utilise the true bounce of the wicket to the advantage of their batters who love to play on the rise. A captain winning the toss would look to bat first here and put pressure on the chasing team. ,
The toss took place between the two stand-in captains in Sam Curran and Virat Kohli as Faf du Plessis is only playing as an impact player and wouldn’t be fielding. It was won by Curran, who decided to bowl first
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI
Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj Impact Substitute Options:
Vyshak Vijaykumar, David Willey, Karm Sharma, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat
Punjab Kings Playing XI
Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh Impact Substitute Options:
Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, ,
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. ,
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking place at the IS Bindra, PCA Stadium in Mohali here