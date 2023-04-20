Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Brar removes Kohli, Maxwell back to back

Indian Premier League 2023, PBKS vs RCB Live Updates: The Punjab Kings will be hosting the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali and would hope to continue on the winning way

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Key Event

4:49 PM Apr 23

4:47 PM Apr 23

4:45 PM Apr 23

4:43 PM Apr 23

4:49 PM Apr 23

4:47 PM Apr 23

Jitesh Sharma, who dropped a sitter of Faf du Plessis, has caught Virat Kohli brilliantly and Bangalore have lost their first wicket
 

4:45 PM Apr 23

4:43 PM Apr 23

4:40 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf in a great form

4:26 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant partnership between Faf and Kohli

4:25 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Livingstone playing today

3:56 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Great power play for Bangalore

 
The powerplay has been incredible for the Royal Challengers Bangalore who were invited to bat first by the Punjab Kings. Faf du Plessis who is playing as an impact player, has hir 27 off 16 balls while Virat Kohli is at 29 off 19 balls. 
 

3:53 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Playing XI

 
Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh 
 
Impact Substitute Options: Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza
 

3:52 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

 
Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact Substitute Options:  Vyshak Vijaykumar, David Willey, Karm Sharma, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat
 

3:47 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

 
The toss took place between the two stand-in captains in Sam Curran and Virat Kohli as Faf du Plessis is only playing as an impact player and wouldn’t be fielding. It was won by Curran, who decided to bowl first
 

3:34 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. 
 

3:34 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Mohali weather forecast

 
The weather in Mohali would be cloudy today and will help the bowlers swing the ball as there would be no dew in the daytime either. The temperatures would be in the range of 31 to 27 degrees Celsius during match hours. Humidity will increase from 32% to 46%. 
 

3:33 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium is suited for fast bowlers and batters who play on the rise. The boundaries are wide square of the wicket helps the bowlers a lot with short balls. It is a fast wicket as well and runs therefore would not be very difficult to come by. 
 

3:33 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match Number- 27

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: IS Bindra, PCA Stadium, Mohali
 

3:32 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

 
The Punjab Kings would hope to see their original skipper Shikhar Dhaan back on the field, if he is back, then at the toss he would be up against Faf du Plessis, the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The toss would occur at 03:00 pm IST at the IS Bindra Stadium. 
 

3:32 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Both RCB and Punjab would eye win tonight

 
Coming into this game, both the RCB and PBKS would look to utilise the true bounce of the wicket to the advantage of their batters who love to play on the rise. A captain winning the toss would look to bat first here and put pressure on the chasing team. 
 

3:31 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Pathirana caused a game to RCB

 
They are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who almost won against Chennai Super Kings, but for a Matheesha Pathirana spell in the death overs, which did not allow Suyyash Prabhudessai to steal the win away. 
 

3:31 PM Apr 23

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab ticked all boxes in the last game

 
The Punjab Kings won their last encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by Sikandar Raza. Matthew Short too played a quickfire inning as well and Shahrukh Khan finished it in style, ticking all the boxes. 
 

3:29 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking place at the IS Bindra, PCA Stadium in Mohali here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersShikhar DhawanFaf du PlessisDavid Warner

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

