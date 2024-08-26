Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / PCB is a bunch of confused people: Former PAK coach Mudassar Nazar

PCB is a bunch of confused people: Former PAK coach Mudassar Nazar

Mudassar's comment came in the wake Pakistan's heavy 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test.

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Pakistan head coach Mudassar Nazar on Monday called Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials a bunch of confused people, who do not learn from mistakes.

Mudassar's comment came in the wake Pakistan's heavy 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The PCB is full of confused people and they are making mistakes after mistakes, leading to increasing problems in Pakistan cricket," Mudassar who also worked as Director of the National Academy said.

The former Test cricketer he was surprised that no one in the PCB and the team think tank is aware that in the month of August playing with four fast bowlers in Rawalpindi is not a good idea.

"Everyone who has played cricket in Pakistan knows that no matter whatever anyone says in August the pitches in Rawalpindi tend to become good batting tracks after the first one or two hours of help for the seamers, he added.

Mudassar, who was one of former captain Imran Khan's trusted lieutenants, said that the defeat to Bangladesh came as a big surprise to him.

More From This Section

Pak skipper defends controversial selection call after 1st Test defeat

PAK vs BAN: First-ever Test win over Pakistan was a special one - Shanto

Pakistan to Australia: Full list of Bangladesh's wins in Test cricket

Mehidy, Mushfiqur help Bangladesh script history against Pakistan

WTC points table 2023-25: India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh rankings

"It is the result of confusion that is all. One day they appoint Waqar Younis as advisor on cricket and now he is mentor of a domestic team in Champions Cup," he questioned.

Nazar said he would have gone in with not one but two spinners against Bangladesh.

Former Test opener Ahmed Shehzad also lashed out at the PCB and team the management, describing the defeat a new low for Pakistan cricket.

He warned that Pakistan would find it hard to recover from this Test defeat.

"Pakistan cricket has reached a point where today Bangladesh defeated Pakistan on home soil for the first time ever. I have never seen Pakistan cricket sink so low in my life. This is a new low that Pakistan has hit, which I have never seen in my life" he said.

"If you make short-term decisions, the Pakistan team is already heading towards zero, just like hockey's situation. But we didn't expect that you would even lose to Bangladesh. Today, you've shown that as well," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket after international retirement

Focus on Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas and Sarfaraz in Buchi Babu meet

WI win 2nd T20I to clinch series after South Africa stumble in run chase

Murder case filed against Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and others

Topics :CricketPakistan cricket team

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story