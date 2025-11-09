Home / Cricket / News / PCB still weighing options for women's team head coach, decision delayed

PCB still weighing options for women's team head coach, decision delayed

It was being speculated that former fast bowler Wahab Riaz could be appointed as a consultant or head coach of the women's team

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
PCB
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet decided about appointing the new head coach of the national women's team after their disappointing last place finish in the World Cup, won by India.

It was being speculated that former fast bowler Wahab Riaz could be appointed as consultant or head coach of the women's team but the PCB has quickly issued a rebuttal.

"Wahab has already been working as a consultant in the PCB with various teams but has been given no new assignment as yet," a official said.

The PCB had decided against extending the contract of former test batsman, Muhammad Wasim as head coach of the women's team last week.

A well-informed source said that the PCB was in negotiations with two foreign coaches to work with the women's team but nothing had been finalised.

"If things don't work out with the foreign coaches, the PCB will look at local options foremost among them is former women's team captain, Bismah Maroof," the source added.

He said Wahab would only be asked to take over as head coach of the women's team if other options didn't work out but he himself has shown his interest in taking up this challenge.

The Pakistan women's team finished last among eight World Cup contesting teams even below Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They lost four matches, three of their games were washed out due to rain in Colombo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IND vs SA 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel likely to replace Reddy in Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Akash Choudhary hits six sixes in an over, breaks FC record for fastest 50

Rodrigues subdued on return as Renegades overpower Brisbane Heat in WBBL

Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi's fifer floors Delhi as J&K seize early advantage

Topics :Cricket NewsPakistan Cricket BoardPCB

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story