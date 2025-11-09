PCB still weighing options for women's team head coach, decision delayed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet decided about appointing the new head coach of the national women's team after their disappointing last place finish in the World Cup, won by India.

It was being speculated that former fast bowler Wahab Riaz could be appointed as consultant or head coach of the women's team but the PCB has quickly issued a rebuttal.

"Wahab has already been working as a consultant in the PCB with various teams but has been given no new assignment as yet," a official said.

The PCB had decided against extending the contract of former test batsman, Muhammad Wasim as head coach of the women's team last week.