Home / Cricket / News / Akash Choudhary hits six sixes in an over, breaks FC record for fastest 50

Choudhary's astonishing display places him in elite company alongside West Indies great Sir Garry Sobers, who first achieved the milestone in 1968, and India's Ravi Shastri, who matched it in 1984

Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
A slice of cricketing history was written in Surat on Saturday as Meghalaya’s Akash Choudhary became only the third player ever — after Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri — to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. The 25-year-old achieved the feat in a Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh, launching Limar Dabi for six consecutive maximums in the 126th over of Meghalaya’s innings.  Check full video of the historic moment below:    

Historic feat joins elite company

Choudhary’s astonishing display places him in elite company alongside West Indies great Sir Garry Sobers, who first achieved the milestone in 1968, and India’s Ravi Shastri, who matched it in the 1984–85 Ranji season while playing for Bombay against Baroda’s Tilak Raj.
 
The Meghalaya batter’s clean hitting electrified the stadium, as he brought up a half-century off just 11 balls, the fastest recorded fifty in the history of first-class cricket.

Fastest fifty ever in first-class cricket

Choudhary’s whirlwind knock broke the long-standing records of Wayne White (12 balls for Leicestershire in 2012) and Clive Inman (13 balls for Leicestershire in 1965). His 11-ball fifty — powered by eight sixes — now stands at the top of the all-time list for the quickest half-century in first-class history.

A new chapter in Ranji Trophy folklore

The Ranji Trophy has witnessed countless legendary moments, but Choudhary’s feat adds a rare, glittering chapter to its annals. His six-sixes over not only echoes Shastri’s iconic 1984–85 effort but also showcases the growing talent emerging from India’s smaller cricketing states.
 
For a young player from Meghalaya to etch his name alongside two of the game’s greats is testament to Indian domestic cricket’s widening reach and competitive edge.

Topics :Cricket NewsDomestic cricketRanji Trophy

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

