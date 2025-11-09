New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the fourth game on Monday, holding a 2-1 lead after back-to-back thrilling victories. Each of the first three matches went down to the final over, highlighting the fine margins between the two teams.

Kyle Jamieson has been exceptional under pressure, delivering in the death overs to defend tight totals, while New Zealand’s adaptability to varying conditions has been key to their recent success. Despite the absence of Mark Chapman in the last game, the visitors managed to produce a collective match-winning effort.

ALSO READ: Akash Choudhary hits six sixes in an over, breaks FC record for fastest 50 For West Indies, this is a must-win encounter to stay alive in the series. Their experienced players will need to step up in crunch situations, especially with the bat, as the hosts aim to rediscover their finishing touch and level the contest.

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales New Zealand vs West Indies Head-to-Head in T20I cricket Total matches played: 23

New Zealand won: 13

West Indies won: 8

No result: 2 New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 full squad New Zealand squad: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 live telecast and streaming details When does the NZ vs WI 4th T20 match take place? The 4th T20 between New Zealand and West Indies will begin on Monday, 10 November 2025. What is the venue of the New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 match? The match will take place at the Saxton Oval, Nelson. At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs WI 4th T20 take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 match will take place at 5:15 AM IST. At what time will the NZ vs WI 4th T20 match begin? The first ball of the New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 match is scheduled for 5:45 AM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the 4th T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? The live telecast for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where to watch live streaming of the 4th T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India?