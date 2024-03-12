Perry's all-round show helps RCB register first win over MI in WPL

Ellyse Perry lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with her all-round show and took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Women's Premier League playoffs. 33-year-old Perry first created history with the ball as she scalped six wickets by conceding just 15 runs in 4 overs and then finished the match in style with a boundary. Thus RCB became the third team in WPL 2024 to register a place in the playoffs.

After choosing to bowl first, the star Australian all-rounder, who had not yet claimed a wicket in the competition, had a memorable evening as she recorded the best bowling figures in the history of the Women's Premier League. She took six wickets for fifteen runs, helping RCB beat MI for 113, their second-lowest total in the WPL.

Chasing 114 to win, RCB were 39 for 3 in the seventh over. It could have been worse had Nat Sciver-Brunt held on to two catches off Shabnim Ismail.

However, the 33-year-old Perry slammed a 38-ball 40, sharing an unbroken 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 off 28) to take RCB across the finish line in 15 overs.

With the win, RCB finished their league engagements at third position with eight points, while MI (10) stayed at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals (10) on the Women's Premier League points table.