Perry's all-round show helps RCB register first win over MI in WPL

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry wrecked havoc with the ball first, claiming six wickets and then steered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 114 target with a four to seal playoffs berth for RCB

Ellyse Perry
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Ellyse Perry lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with her all-round show and took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Women's Premier League playoffs. 33-year-old Perry first created history with the ball as she scalped six wickets by conceding just 15 runs in 4 overs and then finished the match in style with a boundary. Thus RCB became the third team in WPL 2024 to register a place in the playoffs. 

After choosing to bowl first, the star Australian all-rounder, who had not yet claimed a wicket in the competition, had a memorable evening as she recorded the best bowling figures in the history of the Women's Premier League. She took six wickets for fifteen runs, helping RCB beat MI for 113, their second-lowest total in the WPL.

Chasing 114 to win, RCB were 39 for 3 in the seventh over. It could have been worse had Nat Sciver-Brunt held on to two catches off Shabnim Ismail.

However, the 33-year-old Perry slammed a 38-ball 40, sharing an unbroken 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 off 28) to take RCB across the finish line in 15 overs.

With the win, RCB finished their league engagements at third position with eight points, while MI (10) stayed at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals (10) on the Women's Premier League points table.

In a must-win match to seal their top-three position, Perry got the ball to nip back consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of Harmanpreet Kaur's side, leaving them tottering at 82 for 7 in 13 overs.

Mumbai Indians Women (20 ovs maximum)
BATTING Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Hayley Matthews c Perry b Devine 26 23 24 2 2 113.04
Sajeevan Sajana b Perry 30 21 38 5 1 142.85
Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw b Perry 10 15 34 1 0 66.66
Harmanpreet Kaur (c) b Perry 0 1 1 0 0 0
Amelia Kerr lbw b Perry 2 5 8 0 0 40
Amanjot Kaur b Perry 4 2 1 1 0 200
Pooja Vastrakar b Perry 6 10 8 1 0 60
Humaira Kazi c Devine b Sobhana 4 7 10 0 0 57.14
Priyanka Bala † not out 19 18 18 2 0 105.55
Shabnim Ismail st †Ghosh b Patil 8 8 9 1 0 100
Saika Ishaque lbw b Molineux 1 4 1 0 0 25
Extras (lb 3) 3
TOTAL 19 Ov (RR: 5.94) 113
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Renuka Singh 2 0 16 0 8 8 2
Sophie Molineux 4 0 26 1 6.5 10 4
Shradda Pokharkar 1 0 9 0 9 3 0
Sophie Devine 3 0 21 1 7 11 3
Ellyse Perry 4 0 15 6 3.75 18 3
Georgia Wareham 2 0 8 0 4 4 0
Asha Sobhana 2 0 12 1 6 4 1
Shreyanka Patil 1 0 3 1 3 4 0

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

