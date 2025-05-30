Home / Cricket / News / Playing all 3 formats continuously is no easy task: Jasprit Bumrah

Playing all 3 formats continuously is no easy task: Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah emphasized the importance of smart workload management, stating, "I don't chase specific milestones anymore. I focus on staying fit and giving my best without burdening myself with numbers."

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up for the upcoming Test series in England, but he acknowledges the physical demands of playing across all formats. Speaking with former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond 23 podcast, Bumrah highlighted the need to eventually be selective with formats to preserve longevity.
 
“Playing all three formats continuously is no easy task. I've done it for a while, but at some point, you have to assess your body and prioritize key tournaments,” said the 31-year-old, who has featured in 45 Tests, 89 ODIs, 70 T20Is, and over 140 IPL games.
 
He emphasized the importance of smart workload management, stating, “I don’t chase specific milestones anymore. I focus on staying fit and giving my best without burdening myself with numbers.”    Bumrah on LA 28 Olympic Games including cricket
 
Looking ahead, Bumrah expressed excitement over cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “That’s something I’m genuinely looking forward to. Representing India at the Olympics would be a special experience,” he said.  Bumrah on England tour
 
Speaking about the England Test series, Bumrah admitted to enjoying the challenges of English conditions. “I love bowling with the Duke ball. Conditions in England test your skills — from swing early on to reverse later.”
 
With England adopting an aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, Bumrah remains optimistic. “Aggressive batting gives bowlers opportunities. On any given day, we can break through if we remain disciplined.”  Bumrah lauds teammate Siraj

Also Read

KL Rahul to join India A for 2nd warm-up game in England: Reports

Test hopefuls aim to master English conditions in India A's unofficial Test

IND vs ENG: Ponting picks Arshdeep in India's Playing 11 for first Test

Test series vs India will be a litmus test for English top order: Boycott

Rishabh Pant plans short break before England series for mental rest

 
He also praised the presence of Mohammad Siraj in India’s pace attack. “Siraj brings energy and skill. His growth has been impressive, and he’ll be vital in the England series.”
 
Despite the busy schedule, Bumrah underlined the importance of staying grounded. “Right now, my focus is on the IPL. Once we transition to Test cricket, we’ll prepare accordingly.”
 
On-field aggression, Bumrah shared, is something he channels through performance rather than words. “I prefer to let the ball do the talking. I stay intense but respectful — focused on doing my job without unnecessary antics.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ratnagiri Jets appoint Devieka Palshikaar as lead coach for MPL Season 3

BAN, SA emerging players in on-field physical altercation | Watch

SA20 Season 3 sets record growth in stadium attendance, global broadcast

PCB won't have DRS for home series against Bangladesh cricket team

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Delhi stadium stats

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia cricket teamIndia vs England

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story