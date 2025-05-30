Playing all 3 formats continuously is no easy task: Jasprit Bumrah

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up for the upcoming Test series in England, but he acknowledges the physical demands of playing across all formats. Speaking with former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond 23 podcast, Bumrah highlighted the need to eventually be selective with formats to preserve longevity.

“Playing all three formats continuously is no easy task. I've done it for a while, but at some point, you have to assess your body and prioritize key tournaments,” said the 31-year-old, who has featured in 45 Tests, 89 ODIs, 70 T20Is, and over 140 IPL games.

Bumrah on LA 28 Olympic Games including cricket He emphasized the importance of smart workload management, stating, "I don't chase specific milestones anymore. I focus on staying fit and giving my best without burdening myself with numbers."

Looking ahead, Bumrah expressed excitement over cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “That’s something I’m genuinely looking forward to. Representing India at the Olympics would be a special experience,” he said. Bumrah on England tour

Speaking about the England Test series, Bumrah admitted to enjoying the challenges of English conditions. “I love bowling with the Duke ball. Conditions in England test your skills — from swing early on to reverse later.”

With England adopting an aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, Bumrah remains optimistic. “Aggressive batting gives bowlers opportunities. On any given day, we can break through if we remain disciplined.” Bumrah lauds teammate Siraj

He also praised the presence of Mohammad Siraj in India’s pace attack. “Siraj brings energy and skill. His growth has been impressive, and he’ll be vital in the England series.”

Despite the busy schedule, Bumrah underlined the importance of staying grounded. “Right now, my focus is on the IPL. Once we transition to Test cricket, we’ll prepare accordingly.”

On-field aggression, Bumrah shared, is something he channels through performance rather than words. “I prefer to let the ball do the talking. I stay intense but respectful — focused on doing my job without unnecessary antics.”