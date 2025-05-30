Ratnagiri Jets appoint Devieka Palshikaar as lead coach for MPL Season 3

Ratnagiri Jets, the two-time champions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), proudly announce the appointment of Devieka Palshikaar as the Lead Performance Coach for both their men’s and women’s teams ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3. Ranjit Pande will continue to serve as Head Coach for both squads.

Season 3 of the Maharashtra Premier League is set to begin on June 4, 2025, with the men's team starting their title defense against the Eagle Nashik Titans. The first-ever edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL) will follow from June 5 to 14, with Ratnagiri Jets opening their campaign against the Raigad Royals.

Devieka Palshikaar, a former India international, brings extensive experience to the Jets. She has previously worked as the Batting Coach for Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League and served as Head Coach for the Kerala Senior Women’s Team, where she played a crucial role in nurturing emerging women cricketers in India.

In her new position, Devieka will collaborate closely with Head Coach Ranjit Pande on strategic planning, player development, and match preparations. Her responsibilities will cover both the MPL and WMPL teams, ensuring a unified coaching approach and consistent training standards across the franchise. Additionally, her past collaboration with star player Smriti Mandhana is expected to enhance player mentorship and foster stronger team unity.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Devieka said, “Joining Ratnagiri Jets is an honor, given their strong reputation in Maharashtra cricket. I’m excited to work alongside the players and coaching staff to cultivate a culture of excellence, discipline, and growth. My aim is to develop a confident, fearless, and united team that plays with clear intent. With Smriti leading and the passionate support staff around us, we have a great foundation to achieve something remarkable. Taking on coaching roles for both men’s and women’s teams is a challenging opportunity that I fully embrace as we prepare future champions.”

Praful Chandawarkar, CEO of Ratnagiri Jets, added, “Our vision at Ratnagiri Jets extends beyond trophies—we strive to build a sustainable platform for cricket talent. Devieka’s appointment reinforces our commitment to world-class coaching as we launch our women’s team this season. Her expertise and dedication will be key to our goal of achieving excellence across both teams.”

Powered by JetSynthesys, Ratnagiri Jets supports their squads through the ‘Jets Club,’ a grassroots program focused on scouting and developing cricket talent from underserved areas of Maharashtra. With Devieka at the helm as Lead Performance Coach, the women’s team is set not only to make a strong debut in WMPL but also to inspire aspiring cricketers throughout the region.