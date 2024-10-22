Prithvi Shaw dropped by Mumbai over fitness issues and 'general conduct'

Prithvi Shaw has been excluded from Mumbai's squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Tripura in Agartala due to concerns over his fitness and disciplinary issues. Shaw, the 24-year-old right-handed opener with experience in five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India, has reportedly faced difficulties. Sources indicate that he has not been consistently attending training sessions and has been seen as "slightly overweight."

Akhil Herwadkar, a 29-year-old left-handed opener, has been named as Shaw's replacement. Herwadkar, who has played 41 first-class matches, averages 36.51 with seven centuries and ten fifties.





Shaw's career in numbers



Once compared with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara for his style of play, "You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history, and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player," an official from Mumbai Cricket Association told PTI.Once compared with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara for his style of play, Prithvi Shaw has had a slump like any other and is now failing to make it to teams due to poor fitness and lack of discipline towards the sport. The batter has featured for Team India in all three formats over the years but has failed to become a regular name in the team so far.

Prithvi Shaw career stats for India Format Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Test Matches 2018-2020 5 9 1 339 134 42.37 394 86.04 1 2 1 48 2 One-Day Internationals 2020-2021 6 6 0 189 49 31.5 166 113.85 0 0 0 32 2 Twenty20 Internationals 2021-2021 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0



Shaw's recent form a cause of concern

Shaw missed Mumbai's conditioning camp in Bengaluru in July and the Buchi Babu Trophy in Chennai. Although he began the domestic season with a 76 in the Irani Trophy's second innings, the match ended in a draw. His recent form has also been a concern, with scores of 7, 12, 1, and 39 not out in the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy. The decision to drop him was made by the Mumbai senior men's selection panel due to his fitness and "general conduct."

Suryakumar Yadav has also been rested from the Mumbai squad for the upcoming matches.

Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias