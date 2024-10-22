India vs New Zealand 2nd Test pitch report, Pune stadium key stats

India will aim to revitalise their chances of qualifying for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final when they take on New Zealand in the second Test, starting on October 24, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Overcast conditions in Bengaluru and Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first hindered India’s prospects in the first Test, which the hosts lost by 8 wickets.

With India needing to win three of their remaining seven Test matches in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, they might request a pitch that turns from Day 1 in both Pune and Mumbai to suit their spin-heavy strategy.

Pune Pitch Report ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

According to media reports, the Pune pitch is expected to be low and slow, with spinners expected to play a key role. The black soil used for the Pune wicket generally lacks bounce, making it more conducive to spin.

Given the low and slow-turning conditions, India’s spinners are likely to be more effective. In such a scenario, India might once again opt for three spinners, though the choice of slow bowlers could vary from the first Test.

Who will be the spinners in India’s Playing XI for the 2nd Test?

India’s Record at Pune Stadium in Test Matches

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be only the third Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The first Test match at this venue was part of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Australia secured a convincing win, with left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe claiming six wickets, and the match concluding just before tea on Day 3. Of the 40 wickets that fell, spinners accounted for 31.

The pitch was criticised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee, Chris Broad, for its substandard quality.





Highest run-scorer at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune



Top 10 highest run-scorer at MCA Stadium Pune (Test matches) Player I R B Outs Avg SR HS 4s 6s 50 100 Virat Kohli 3 267 375 2 133.5 71.2 254 34 2 0 1 Steve Smith 2 136 297 2 68 45.79 109 13 0 0 1 Mayank Agarwal 1 108 195 1 108 55.38 108 16 2 0 1 Matt Renshaw 2 99 206 2 49.5 48.06 68 15 1 1 0 Ravindra Jadeja 3 96 129 3 32 74.42 91 8 2 1 0 Cheteshwar Pujara 3 95 193 3 31.67 49.22 58 12 1 1 0 Keshav Maharaj 2 94 197 2 47 47.72 72 15 0 1 0 Mitchell Starc 2 91 94 2 45.5 96.81 61 8 6 1 0 Ajinkya Rahane 3 90 244 3 30 36.89 59 12 0 1 0 V Philander 2 81 264 1 81 30.68 44 8 2 0 0



ALSO READ: Kane Williamson ruled out of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune In the most recent Test match at the MCA Stadium, India hosted South Africa and won by an innings, with Virat Kohli scoring a double century in a dominant performance.

Highest wicket-takers at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune