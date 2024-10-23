Bihar govt to sign pact with BCCI for Moin-ul-Haq stadium's redevelopment

The Bihar government will soon sign an MoU with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the redevelopment of the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here. A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The cabinet on Tuesday approved the state sports department proposal for signing of the MoU with the BCCI... This will transform it as an international stadium equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, where day-and-night matches along with other sporting activities will be organised, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters here.

The agreement will be signed very soon and immediately after that construction work shall start, which will be completed in 36 months, he said.

After completion of the construction, the BCCI will organise matches and other sporting activities till seven years after that period, profit will be shared with the state government on a 50-50 basis, Siddharth said.

The cabinet also approved the release of Rs 5.92 crore as stamp charges to the Bombay Port Trust for the construction of Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai.

Besides, it gave the go-ahead for Rs 175 crore for the construction of small bridges in Lakhisarai, Jamui, Banka and Araria, he added.