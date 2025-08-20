Prithvi Shaw fires back at critics after maiden FC hundred for Maharashtra

There’s a saying that life is about second chances, and 25-year-old Prithvi Shaw is determined to make it his story. Once sidelined by the BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association after poor form and off-field controversies, Shaw has been handed a new lease of life by moving from Mumbai to Maharashtra team in domestic cricket.

He justified the move by scoring a fluent 111 against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. Shaw fired back at critics after the match, saying he does not mind starting from scratch and is not seeking sympathy but only wants to perform for his team.

Prithvi Shaw's move to Maharashtra: Last attempt to save career? Shaw, who began his international and domestic career in spectacular fashion, has struggled in recent years. Left out of the Indian squad since 2021, he was a regular for Mumbai and the IPL’s Delhi Capitals but controversies and poor batting form derailed his career. His nightlife habits strained ties with Mumbai cricket, while underwhelming IPL returns cost him his place in the franchise. With few options left, Shaw switched to Maharashtra earlier this year. His debut ton suggests the decision could prove decisive in reviving his career. Focus on basics, not experiments After his century, Shaw said his comeback plan revolves around returning to basics rather than trying anything new. “I am confident in myself and my work ethic. I just want to do what I did in my Under-19 days. I believe the 2025-26 season will be a turnaround year,” he said.

Prithvi Shaw’s career in numbers Shaw rose to prominence after leading India’s victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign in New Zealand. The same year, he debuted for India in Tests and for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His ODI debut followed in 2020 and T20I debut in 2021. However, his international run was short: five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. In the IPL, he played 79 matches for Delhi Capitals between 2018 and 2024 before going unsold in the 2025 auction. Prithvi Shaw career stats Format M Inn Runs HS Avg SR 4s 6s 50 100 Test 5 9 339 134 42.38 86.05 48 2 2 1 ODI 6 6 189 49 31.5 113.86 32 2 0 0 T20I 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 IPL 79 79 1892 99 23.95 147.47 238 61 14 0