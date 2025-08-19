Home / Cricket / News / India women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad announced; Shafali Verma misses out

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
India’s recent winning streak has bolstered the team’s morale significantly as the women’s selection committee, led by Neetu David, has announced the squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup.  Despite facing a few difficult decisions, including whether to include dynamic opener Shafali Verma and pacer Renuka Thakur, the squad has now been confirmed ahead of the tournament.
 
While Renuka Thakur has been named in the squad, Shafali verma misses out from the squad for the quadrennial event.
  India squad for Women's ODi World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Cricket News India cricket team

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

