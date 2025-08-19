Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup 2025: Agarkar defends Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion marks a significant return, with this being his first T20 tournament since last year's World Cup.

India's Jasprit Bumrah warms up before the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. (File Photo:PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Despite sharp criticism around Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management, chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday firmly defended the approach, saying India’s premier pacer will continue to be monitored closely to keep him “available for all the big games.”
 
Why Bumrah's inclusion triggers workload management debate
 
Jasprit Bumrah played only three of the five Tests in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, sparking criticism of India’s workload management policy. Many questioned whether the selectors were over-protecting their premier pacer.
 
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, defended the approach, insisting there would be no change. “It won’t change whether it’s this series or in the next six months. He is special and needs extra attention,” Agarkar said, underlining that Bumrah’s fitness will continue to be carefully managed to keep him available for marquee tournaments and high-profile series. 
 

What is the latest? Bumrah to lead India's pace attack
 
Bumrah has been named in India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9 in the UAE. His inclusion marks a significant return, with this being his first T20 tournament since last year’s World Cup.
 
“There is no written plan at the moment. But the physios, the team management, and people concerned are always in touch. Even before his injury, we tried to look after him because we know how valuable he is,” Agarkar said.
 
Preserving India’s strike weapon
 
Agarkar stressed that while every international fixture carries weight, selectors and management must ensure Bumrah’s availability for marquee events.
 
“Clearly, we want him available for all the big games. I know every game is a big game, but there are World Cups, the Champions Trophy, or big Test series against England or Australia. We want him ready for those,” he said.
 
Bumrah played only three out of five Tests in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, a decision that fuelled criticism of workload management. Yet, Agarkar made it clear the policy around Bumrah would not change. “It won’t change whether it’s this series or in the next six months. He is special and needs extra attention,” he added.
 
The bigger picture
 
India’s Asia Cup squad reflects both depth and dilemmas. Bumrah’s workload remains a subject of scrutiny, but the selectors’ faith underscores his importance to India’s plans for major tournaments.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

