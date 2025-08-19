Home / Cricket / News / Will India's Asia Cup squad announcement be postponed due to Mumbai rains?

As per reports, the delay has no clear end time, and there's a possibility that the announcement may be postponed to a later date.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
India’s anticipated press conference to unveil the Asia Cup 2025 squad has been delayed due to severe weather in Mumbai. T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Senior Men’s Selection Committee chairman Ajit Agarkar were scheduled to address the media at 1:30 PM IST at the BCCI headquarters. However, the event has been put on hold indefinitely.  However, there is a new update by Star Sports as they announced the new time for the PC as 2 PM IST.
 
Late Notice via WhatsApp
 
Just two hours before the planned press conference, a BCCI media manager sent a message in the official WhatsApp channel (at 11:02 AM), stating:
 
“Kindly note that the first press conference is expected to be delayed owing to weather disruptions.”
 
As per reports, the delay has no clear end time, and there’s a possibility that the announcement may be postponed to a later date. 
 
Women’s Squad Announcement Also Impacted
 
The day was to feature another major reveal, the India Women’s ODI World Cup squad, scheduled for 3:30 PM. That too is expected to be deferred due to the same conditions.
 
Mumbai Under Red Alert: Offices Shut
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all government, semi-government, and civic offices closed, barring essential services. Private organizations were also asked to permit remote work and avoid non-essential commutes due to widespread waterlogging, disrupted traffic, and safety concerns.
 
Weather Update: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected
 
According to the IMD warning, Mumbai and its suburbs face "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," accompanied by gusts up to 45–55 km/h, further compounding travel and logistical challenges.
 
Due to Mumbai's worsening weather and city-wide flooding, the BCCI has delayed the Asia Cup squad announcement and the Women’s World Cup squad reveal. With a red alert in effect, the BMC has shut down government operations and urged widespread work-from-home arrangements, underscoring how monsoon disruptions continue to challenge even cricket’s most high-profile events.

Topics :India cricket teamAsia CupSuryakumar Yadav

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

