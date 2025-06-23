Prithvi Shaw seeks MCA approval to part ways with Mumbai cricket team

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has reportedly submitted a request to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), signaling his intention to transfer to another state team ahead of the new domestic season.

Once hailed as one of India's brightest young talents, Shaw has fallen out of favour in red-ball cricket. While he has remained active in white-ball formats, his career has often been overshadowed by off-field controversies and questions surrounding his fitness and discipline.

A senior MCA official confirmed to PTI that Shaw’s letter has been received and forwarded to the apex council for review. “Yes, we’ve got the letter and it has been shared with the apex council. A final decision is likely by this evening,” the official said on Monday.