Neeraj Chopra targets World Championship glory in Tokyo this season

Neeraj Chopra targets World Championship glory in Tokyo this season

Reflecting on growing up idolizing athletes like Usain Bolt at this very venue, Chopra admitted he won't pressure himself into repeating 90m throws this week, but he'll give it his all.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra is stepping into Tuesday’s Golden Spike Athletics meet with confidence, eschewing the pressure to consistently hit 90m distances. His main focus this season remains a podium finish at the World Championships in Tokyo.
 
Fresh off his victory at the Paris Diamond League, where he out-threw Julian Weber with a mark of 88.16m, Chopra credits his coach, Czech legend Jan Železný, and his refined technique for the strong early-season form. He’s particularly encouraged after surpassing the 90m barrier in Doha. 
 
 
'Reaching 90m boosted my belief'  “My technique has improved, and reaching 90m boosted my belief,” said the 27-year-old. “Training in Nymburk went well. I’m ready to give my best in Ostrava.” Chopra, who claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo (2020) and silver in Paris (2024), has set his sights on September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he aims to bring home another medal.
 
Reflecting on growing up idolizing athletes like Usain Bolt at this very venue, Chopra admitted he won’t pressure himself into repeating 90m throws this week, but he’ll give it his all. He’s also excited about hosting the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, featuring international competitors.
 
Chopra’s coach, Železný, praised his rapid development: “Neeraj’s performance is great for javelin globally. He’s opened doors for the event.” The champion is equally happy to see India’s sports landscape expand beyond cricket, noting his rising popularity and influence in athletics.

Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

