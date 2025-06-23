Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 4 action for free?

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 4 action for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for Day 4 of the 1st Test between England and India here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
As the 1st Test between India and England at Headingley heads into Day 4, the match remains finely balanced after three days of gripping action. Both teams have had their moments of control but neither has managed to seize complete dominance, setting up a potentially decisive "moving day."
 
India began the Test strongly, piling up 471 runs in the first innings, thanks to brilliant centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. However, from a commanding position at 430/3, India suffered a sudden collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs, allowing England a route back into the contest.
 
While Jasprit Bumrah stood out with a superb five-wicket haul, becoming the first Asian bowler to reach 150 Test wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations, India’s fielding let them down. Several dropped catches, including three by Jaiswal, gave England valuable reprieves. Harry Brook narrowly missed a century, falling on 99, while Ollie Pope added a crucial hundred. England ended their innings on 465, just six runs behind.
 
In response, India reached 90/2 by stumps on Day 3 in their second innings. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sai Sudharsan back in the pavilion, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill held firm, setting up a fascinating Day 4. 
 
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 broadcast details 
ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 
Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here  How to watch England vs India 1st Test Day 4 online: Live streaming and telecast information
   
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 begin?
The ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 1st Test Day 4 live in India?
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

