Top five most interesting Test cricket matches at Headingley, Leeds

Ben Stokes' 135 against Australia in the 2019 Ashes will remain the most iconic Test innings in Leeds for years to come

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
India and England currrently are involved in heated Test match at Headingley in Leeds, which has long been a fortress of drama, comebacks and history in the world of Test cricket. Known for its unpredictable pitch and often cloudy skies, the ground has produced some of the most memorable matches in cricketing history.  From Stokes’s majestic 135 against Australia to hand England a one-wicket win, to India’s historic victory over England in 2002, the venue has witnessed multiple iconic moments in white jerseys.
 
Here’s a look back at the top five most interesting Test matches played at Headingley, where cricket fans witnessed iconic performances, nerve-wracking finishes and unforgettable moments. 

1. England vs Australia – 3rd Ashes Test, 2019: Stokes’ miracle at Headingley

Arguably the greatest Test match ever played at Headingley—and one of the best in history—came in the 2019 Ashes series when England, against all odds, chased down 359 runs in the fourth innings to win by just one wicket. England were bowled out for a paltry 67 in their first innings, giving Australia a commanding lead. But in the second innings, Ben Stokes produced a legendary knock of 135 not out, single-handedly steering England to victory after they were reduced to 286 for 9. His sensational last-wicket partnership of 76 with Jack Leach, who contributed only 1 run, turned the game on its head. Stokes’ brutal stroke play and icy composure under pressure stunned Australia and levelled the series 1–1, giving Headingley its most famous modern-day miracle.

2. England vs Australia – 3rd Test, 1981: Botham’s Ashes turnaround

The 1981 Headingley Test is etched in cricket folklore as “Botham’s Test”. England were in tatters after being forced to follow on, trailing by 227 runs and then slumping to 92 for 6 in their second innings. But Ian Botham launched a stunning counter-attack, smashing an unbeaten 149 and lifting England to 356, setting Australia a target of 130. What followed was a spell of fast bowling that has become legendary—Bob Willis took 8 for 43 to skittle Australia for 111. England’s win by 18 runs not only kept the series alive but also shifted the momentum entirely, eventually leading to an unlikely Ashes victory. Botham’s all-round brilliance and Willis’s fiery bowling remain among the most iconic performances in Ashes history. 

3. England vs West Indies – 2nd Test, 2000: Lara’s brilliance and England’s fightback

The 2000 Headingley Test between England and the West Indies saw a clash of brilliance and collapse. Brian Lara, the West Indian maestro, played a fluent 122 in the first innings, taking his team to 267. England responded strongly, with Alec Stewart scoring 83 and Michael Vaughan contributing 76, building a total of 456. In their second innings, however, the West Indies suffered a complete batting disaster. England’s pace trio—Darren Gough, Dominic Cork and Andrew Caddick—ripped through their line-up to bowl them out for just 61, marking one of the lowest totals in their history. England won the match by an innings and 39 runs in a dominant performance that signalled a turning point in their cricketing resurgence at the time.

4. England vs South Africa – 2nd Test, 2003: Kallis and Ntini crush England

In the 2003 Test between England and South Africa, Headingley witnessed a showcase of dominance by the visitors. South Africa batted first and scored 342, with crucial contributions from Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs. England faltered in their response, managing only 173, as Makhaya Ntini tore through their batting line-up with a five-wicket haul. In the second innings, Jacques Kallis displayed supreme control and class, remaining unbeaten on 130, while Gary Kirsten also scored 130 to set a mammoth target of 505. England’s second innings saw some resistance from Mark Butcher (86), but Ntini returned to complete a 10-wicket match haul and sealed a 191-run victory for South Africa. The match highlighted South Africa’s rise in world cricket and Ntini’s arrival as a world-class fast bowler.

5. England vs India – 3rd Test, 2002: Dravid, Tendulkar and Ganguly dominate

India’s historic win at Headingley in 2002 marked one of their finest overseas Test performances. On a seaming wicket under overcast skies, Sourav Ganguly took the bold decision to bat first. The Indian top order rose to the challenge, with Rahul Dravid scoring a technically sound 148, Sachin Tendulkar playing a majestic innings of 193, and Ganguly himself chipping in with a classy 128. The trio helped India post a massive 628 for 8 declared. England struggled in reply, bowled out for 273 in their first innings. Asked to follow on, they fought back through Nasser Hussain’s gritty 110, but India’s spin duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh ensured the hosts were dismissed for 309. India won the match by an innings and 46 runs, registering only their second Test victory in England and asserting themselves as a formidable force in world cricket.
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

