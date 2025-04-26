PSL 2025: Lahore vs Multan Playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the sixteenth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday, April 26. Both teams are in desperate need of a win to push their chances for playoff qualification, especially M D Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, who have only 2 points after 5 matches.

All teams will play ten matches each, meaning another loss for Multan can rule them out of the final four race. Despite sitting at the number three spot, Lahore will also be in desperate need of a win after their loss to Karachi on Thursday to keep them in the top four.

PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Playing 11 (Probables)

Lahore Qalandars Playing 11 (Probables): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi

Multan Sultans Playing 11 (Probables): Mohammad Rizwan (c & w), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 19

Lahore Qalandars won: 9

Multan Sultans won: 10

Squads of both teams

Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (w), Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, David Wiese, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Asif Ali, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab

Multan Sultans squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c & w), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

PSL 2025 match on April 26: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live toss, telecast & streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 26 (Thursday) in PSL 2025?

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will clash in PSL 2025 on April 26 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Lahore vs Multan PSL 2025 match?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will the live toss for the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match take place?

The live toss for the match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 26.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match?

The live telecast of PSL 2025 is not avalaible in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PSL 2025 is not avalaible in India.