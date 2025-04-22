Wankhede Stadium to host T20 Mumbai League 2025 from May 26 to June 8

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially confirmed that the legendary Wankhede Stadium will host the highly anticipated Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League 2025. The tournament, a premier domestic T20 franchise competition in India, is set to take place from May 26 to June 8.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 LSG vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Renowned for unearthing young talent, the T20 Mumbai League has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of players like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani. The upcoming edition aims to continue this legacy, serving as a launchpad for future stars in Indian cricket.

As part of a special outreach initiative, MCA will extend invitations to underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to experience the excitement live at Wankhede. This move is intended to inspire the youth and foster a deeper connection with the game.

“T20 Mumbai League has redefined local cricket and contributed significantly to India’s talent pool. Giving young fans the chance to see their heroes in action is our way of motivating them to dream big,” said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap added, “Wankhede is a jewel in Mumbai’s cricketing crown. It has hosted some of the most iconic moments in cricket history, making it a fitting venue for Season 3. The fan response has been phenomenal, and this season promises even more excitement.”

The MCA also recently announced Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain and Mumbai’s cricketing icon, as the brand ambassador for the 2025 edition. His association brings immense star power and local pride to the league’s return.

With over 2,800 player registrations already received, the buzz around the tournament is at an all-time high. Season 3 will see eight franchises in action: North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, and two newly introduced teams — SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals.