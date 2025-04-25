PSL 2025: Quetta vs Karachi playing 11, live toss, streaming details

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: What all 10 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs? Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Karachi Kings in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The tournament, featuring 34 matches in a double round-robin format, is heating up as teams fight for playoff spots.

Karachi Kings currently sit second on the table with three wins from five matches. Their latest victory came against Peshawar Zalmi, where skipper David Warner starred with the bat, guiding the team to a thrilling two-wicket win. The Kings will be eager to maintain momentum and climb to the top.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators find themselves in a spot of bother, placed fifth with just one win in five games. They were handed a heavy 56-run defeat by Karachi Kings in their last outing, adding extra spice to this rematch. With both teams eyeing crucial points, fans can expect a competitive clash under the lights in Lahore.

PSL 2025: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings playing 11 (probables)

Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables): Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid

Karachi Kings playing 11 (probables): Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), Irfan Khan, JM Vince, Shan Masood, F Ali, Khushdil Shah, AF Milne, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 18

Quetta Gladiators won: 12

Karachi Kings won: 6

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Quetta Gladiators squad: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Danish Aziz, Kyle Jamieson

Karachi Kings squad: Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

PSL 2025 match on April 25: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 25 (Friday) in PSL 2025?

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will clash in PSL 2025 on April 25 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Quetta vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PSL 2025 match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on April 25.

When will the live toss for the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings take place?

The live toss for the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings cricket match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 25.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match live telecast will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match in India?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match live streaming will not be available in India.