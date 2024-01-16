Home / Cricket / News / Rahane remains determined for India comeback, wants to play 100 Tests

India's Ajinkya Rahane in action during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, at The Oval in London on Friday.
Press Trust of India Mumbai

Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane has not given up on playing 100 Tests for India and remains determined for a comeback.

The 35-year-old, who has featured in 85 Tests, is captaining Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

"My goal is to secure both the Ranji Trophy and the bigger objective of playing in 100 Test matches," Rahane told reporters after Mumbai's second successive outright win in the competition.

"I'm focused on performing well for Mumbai and taking each game one step at a time."

Rahane could not open his account in what was his first game of the tournament.

Talking about the team's start, he said: "It's been a very good start for us this season. The challenge is to be consistent because when you want to win the Ranji Trophy, it is all about being consistent throughout the period of time.

"We are looking to take one game at a time. It's a home-away format so the conditions keep changing. We have to be in the moment, try and see how the wickets are," he added.

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamAjinkya Rahane

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

