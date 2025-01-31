Ranji Trophy 2025, Delhi vs Railways LIVE updates: Virat Kohli to bat after a fall of Delhi's wicket
Kohli is all ready to come out to bat but only after the fall of wicket - be it Sangwan or Dhull. The live streaming of Virat Kohli's batting in Ranji Trophy will be available on the JioCinema app
Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways won't be just another game as Indian star batter Virat Kohli will be out with the bat in domestic cricket after a 12-year-gap at the Arun Jaitley Stadium soon, with thousands of excited fans flocking the stadium yet again today.
After what was expected to be a turnout of around 10,000 spectators, could be stretched to as much as 15,000 fans today as well. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ipened Mohinder Amarnath Stand, which was closed on Day 1 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Match, for the fans. Kohli's Delhi decided to bowl first on Day 1 and restricted the Railways team at 241.
With Delhi 42/1 at the start of day's play, Kohli's turn to turn the heat up is very near. Kohli is all ready to come out to bat but only after the fall of wicket - be it Sanat Sangwan or Yash Dhull.
Return of the King in domestic cricket
Day 1 atmosphere was electric as Virat Kohli's presence at the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on Thursday sparked an unprecedented surge of excitement. Fans erupted with joy at the mere mention of his name, with his overwhelming influence leading to a rush for seats that forced organizers to make last-minute adjustments.
The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) had initially anticipated a crowd of around 10,000 for Kohli's return to domestic cricket, a figure rarely seen for a Ranji Trophy match. However, the star power of the 36-year-old cricketer shattered even these expectations.
By the time the match began at 9:30 AM local time, Kohli's loyal fans were already crowding the entrance, eager to witness his return. Although the DDCA initially opened the 6,000-capacity 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' for spectators, the overwhelming demand prompted them to also open the larger 'Bishan Singh Bedi Stand,' which holds approximately 11,000.
A former Indian cricketer present at the ground commented, "I've never seen anything like this for a Ranji Trophy match. Even during my playing days, domestic cricket barely attracted any attention. This is all due to one man."
Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match: How to watch Virat Kohli's batting on Day 2 (January 31)
10:14 AM
Delhi vs Railways live score updates: 2 runs from the over!
Over Summary 0 0 2 0 0 0; Delhi 65/1 after 20 overs; Yash Dhull 29 (53) Sanat 20 (61)
Rahul continues the attack. Sanat blocks the first 2 balls.
A couple of runs towards backward sq. leg on the next ball. Another leave outside off stump. Just 2 runs from the over.
10:10 AM
Delhi vs Railways live score updates: Maiden over!
Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; Delhi 63/1 after 19 overs; Yash Dhull 29 (53) Sanat 18 (55)
Sangwan continues the attack. Yash leaves the first 4 deliveries going outside off stump.
A maiden over by the pacer.
10:06 AM
Delhi vs Railways live score updates: Sanat gets a boundary!
Over Summary 0 4 0 0 0 0; Delhi 63/1 after 18 overs; Yash Dhull 29 (47) Sanat 18 (55)
Rahul continues the attack. Sanat scores a boundary towards mid-wicket on the 2nd delivery.
He leaves the next one going outside off stump. Another block on the next 3 deliveries.
10:01 AM
Delhi vs Railways live score updates: 4 runs from the over!
Over Summary 4 0 0 0 0 0; Delhi 59/1 after 17 overs; Yash Dhull 29 (47) Sanat 14 (49)
Sangwan continues the attack. Yash drives it beautifully towards covers for a FOUR on the first delivery.
He blocks the next ball. Another leave outside off stump by the batter. He blocks the next 2 deliveries.
9:57 AM
Delhi vs Railways live score updates: Maiden over from Kunal!
Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; Delhi 55/1 after 16 overs; Yash Dhull 25 (41) Sanat 14 (49)
Kunal continues the attack and bowls a maiden over.
9:52 AM
Delhi vs Railways live updates - Virat Kohli: Ranji Trophy career in numbers
As fans are gearing up for Kohli's batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Let's take a look at Kohli's numbers in Ranji Trophy
Virat Kohli: Ranji Trophy career in numbers
|Season
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|2006-07
|6
|257
|36.71
|0
|2007-08
|5
|373
|53.28
|2
|2008-09
|4
|174
|34.8
|0
|2009-10
|3
|374
|93.5
|1
|2010-11
|4
|339
|56.5
|2
|2012-13
|1
|57
|28.5
|0
|Total
|23
|1574
|50.77
|5
9:52 AM
Delhi vs Railways live score updates: Fans eager for Kohli return!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match. With Virat Kohli set to come in to bat next for Delhi, fans have flocked the stadium to watch the King return to domestic cricket.
Currently, Yash Dhull and Sanat Sangwan are at the crease with Delhi's score at 47/1
