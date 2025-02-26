Ranji Trophy Final: Malewar's ton powers Vidarbha to 254/ 4 on day 1

A horrible mix-up between Karun Nair (86) and Danish Malewar (138 not out) denied the former a deserving century but their much needed resistance took Vidarbha to a formidable 254/4 at stumps on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala here on Wednesday.

Nair and Malewar led a strong fightback for the hosts at the VCA Stadium after Kerala seamers struck early thrice to leave Vidarbha struggling at 24 for three.

The pair put on a resolute 215-run stand for the fourth wicket consuming as many as 414 deliveries across the three sessions, mixing caution with aggression to give Vidarbha a strong footing in the summit clash.

But it ended abruptly against the flow of the game, when both Nair and Malewar went for a non-existent run which ended up in the dismissal of the former, 14 runs short of a deserving century.

Having toiled for a breakthrough for nearly 68 overs, Kerala opted for a late second new ball in the 82nd over.

Eden Apple Tom's innocuous delivery outside the off-stump saw the new red cherry swinging more than expected, forcing the wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen to move to his right to collect the ball between him and the first slip.

The ball, however, slipped under both the keeper and the first slip and realising an opportunity for a possible run, both Nair and Malewar nodded and set off for a run.

But at second slip, Rohan Kunnummal was quick to get to the ball and throw it at the striker's end, which gave very little time for Nair to be back inside the crease.

Nair (86 off 188 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s) threw his bat in frustration but that was all that he could've done.

Nonetheless, it was a fine knock from the senior pro who not only chipped in with a vital knock which helped Vidarbha stage a recovery but he also shepherded a young batter well in their long association in the middle.

The 21-year-old Malewar, coming in at the coveted No 4 slot, gave a fine example of himself producing his best knock till date, reaching 138 not out off 259 balls for his second First-Class century in his maiden season.

Malewar made the most of his recent form having notched up scores of 75 and 79 in the knockout games.

The right-handed batter's majority of the runs came in the midwicket and long-on region, but he was equally appealing with his stroke play on the off-side as Malewar hit a total of 14 fours and two sixes.

But it all began on a nervous note for the hosts Vidarbha on a green-top wicket as the Kerala seamers tested the opposition batters to the hilt.

MD Nidheesh (2/33) deserved full marks for finding the right lengths early on with the new ball as the fresh grass provided movement off the surface as well as swing, resulting in three wickets for Kerala who are playing their maiden Ranji final.

Nidheesh struck on the second ball of the game when he pitched it full to move it back into Parth Rekhade, who had no answer when the ball hit him on the pads. Kerala were forced to review and it was the right decision.

Darshan Nalkande (1) took his time to get his eye in, but on the 21st delivery he faced, the right-handed No 3 batter ended up gifting his wicket to the opposition.

Eden accounted for the other opener when Dhruv Shorey (16), having hit three fours to make a start, went chasing one outside the off-stump and Azharuddeen took a sharp diving catch on his right to leave Vidarbha reeling.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 254/4 in 86 overs (Danish Malewar 138*, Karun Nair 86; MD Nidheesh 2/33) vs Kerala.