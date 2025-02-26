WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz playing 11, live time and streaming

Mumbai Indians Women will take on UP Warriorz Women in the 11th match of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 26. This game is pivotal for both teams as they aim to climb higher on the points table.

Mumbai has had a strong start to their campaign, winning two out of three matches so far. After an initial defeat, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team bounced back with wins over Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A third consecutive victory will solidify their standing in the tournament.

UP Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, have played four games, winning two and losing two. Although they faced early setbacks, losing their first two matches, they have regrouped with two consecutive wins. With both teams tied on four points, UPW-W will be particularly keen on securing a win, having played one more match than Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz playing 11 today

Mumbai Playing 11 (Probables): Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Amelia Kerr, Sanjeevan Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Kamini G, Purnika Sisodiya, Sanskrit Gupta, Shabnim Ismail.

UP Playing 11 (Probables): Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Chenille Henry, Sophie Eccelston, Uma Chetry (wk), Saima Thokar, Kranti Goud.

MI vs UPW Head-to-Head

Total matches played: 5

Mumbai Indians Women won: 3

UP Warriorz Women won: 2

WPL 2025 points table WPL 2025 points table Teams PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 -0.223 W, L, W 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 2 2 0.619 L, L, W 4 Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 0.61 W, W, L 4 UP Warriorz 4 2 2 0.167 W, W, L 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 -0.974 L, L, W 2 No results: 0

Squads of Both Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Shabnam Ismail, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sajeevan Sanjana, Sankriti Gupta.

UP Warriorz Squad: Kiran Navgire, Arushi Goel, Vrinda Diensh, Uma Chetry (wk), Sheta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana Kings, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Match and Toss Time, Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When does the MI vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 take place?

Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 26.

What is the venue of the MI vs UPW WPL match 2025?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the MI vs UPW match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss between the MI vs UPW WPL match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs UPW WPL 2025 begin?

The live match time of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The MI vs UPW cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's MI vs UPW match in WPL 2025?

Jio Hotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.