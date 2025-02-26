Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs BAN playing 11, live match time, streaming

After a disappointing run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far, Pakistan and Bangladesh will take the field for the last time in the tournament in their final group stage match on Thursday, February 27, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams have failed to open their account on the points table after two games and will be playing for pride in Lahore.

The match will be more important for Pakistan, who are knocked out from the group stage despite playing this tournament as both hosts and defending champions. They will want to at least end their tournament with a win and give their fans something to celebrate. On the other hand, Bangladesh will love nothing more than to send the host nation empty-handed from the event.

As far as team selection is concerned, neither team is expected to make any changes in the playing 11 as a strategic move. However, they might be forced to make a few adjustments if any of their last-match players are deemed unfit for the next game.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 playing 11 prediction

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 39

Pakistan wins: 34

Bangladesh wins: 5

No results: 0

Tied: 0

Squads of both teams

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11, PAK vs BAN live streaming and telecast

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

PAK vs BAN match in the Champions Trophy will take place on February 27, 2025.

What is the venue of the PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

PAK vs BAN live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the PAK vs BAN match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PAK vs BAN match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will telecast it with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match?

JioHotstar will live stream the PAK vs BAN match during the Champions Trophy 2025.